After 11 months, The Nashville Songwriter series will return to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum at 7 p.m. on Jan. 21, sponsored by Jagoe Homes.

The shows have been canceled since March by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the performances will move from the lobby to Woodward Theatre to have room for socially distancing.

Tickets are $10 and are available at www.bluegrasshall.org or at the Hall of Fame’s box office on Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This month, Ryan Larkins, Frank Hurd and Marisa McKaye will collaborate on-stage to share their songwriting process and stories.

Ryan Larkins writes songs for traditional country music, pop, gospel and R&B.

He recently signed with THiS Music publishing company, a subsidiary of Warner Chappell.

Hurd has performed at festivals such as MerleFest and Tin Pan South.

His most recent single, “Who I Thought You Were,” is starting to attract attention.

McKaye, still a teenager, released her second EP a year ago.

She has been part of Nashville’s Tin Pan South Songwriter’s Festival and CMA Fest and is active in the Nashville Songwriters Association International.

The songwriter series is on the third Thursday of each month.

Seating is limited to less than 25% capacity in the 145-seat theater during the pandemic to ensure social distancing and to meet state requirements.

Chris Joslin, the Hall’s executive director, said, “The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum works hard to present music that matters and to create unique experiences around the music. A songwriter series featuring Nashville-based songwriters feels very authentic. Here at the Hall of Fame, we tell stories energized by live music, and that is what The Nashville Songwriter series is all about.”

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.