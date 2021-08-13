The Nashville Songwriter series, which has been on the Michael Horn Family Foundation Outdoor Stage at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum this summer, moves back inside Woodward Theatre on Aug. 19 with performances by Sydney Mack, Tiffany Goss and Charlie Berry.
The music series, sponsored by Jagoe Homes, starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and are available at bluegrasshall.org.
Bar and concessions are available.
The songwriters perform some of their songs and talk about their lives and their writing.
Mack says she began singing as a 3-year-old at home with her mother on the Judds’ ”Grandpa, Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days.”
She has a background in classical music and has opened for country music stars including Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Brett Eldredge, Charlie Daniels and George Jones.
Mack was on Season 14 of “American Idol.”
Clips of four of her songs — “Don’t Call,” “Pretty Boy,” “Medicine” and “Dark Horse” — on TikTok, have garnered more than 4.2 million views.
Goss is a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Montgomery, Alabama.
After graduating from Troy University with a degree in public relations and journalism, she made the move to Nashville.
Goss landed her first job in 1997 as the receptionist at Warner Brothers Records. Jim Ed Norman, the label’s CEO at the time, signed her to EMI Music Publishing.
Since then, she has worked at Buddy Killen Publishing as a staff writer and Curb Music Publishing as both creative director and a staff writer.
Goss’ songs have been recorded by such artists as Brooks and Dunn, Brett Young, Clay Walker, Delta Rae and Chris Janson.
Berry found himself at a crossroads when his trio, Mockingbird Sun, split up in 2016 after a decade of touring.
So, he began working on his storytelling style of songwriting and discovered a knack for translating those songs to tape as a producer and multi-instrumentalist in the recording studio.
Earlier this year, he released his self-produced single debut, “Whiskey Take it Easy.”
