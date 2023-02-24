The older I get, the more my memory bank stores up life’s passage from almost a century ago.
And what this has to do with is the sad fact that my son, Kelly, suffered a heart attack this past Sunday morning.
And just what does my son’s health problem have to do with what happened on Hamilton Avenue 91 years ago?
How about another fact that the present oftentimes joins hands with the past.
Kelly was rushed to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where a lot of medical attention was immediately heaped upon him. It was only after that needed attention that family members were allowed to visit.
With directional help from a hospital employee, my daughter Dawn and I were told to go to room 210.
Bingo! With startling quickness, my mind reached out to the past and linked that room number to a number on a house on Hamilton Avenue where my mom gave birth to me on December 19, 1931.
Also, it was ironic that the age my son suffered his first heart attack was the age I suffered mine. I hope all of this doesn’t mean he’ll be forced to have five arteries replaced through open heart surgery.
Maybe that won’t happen. Kelly was released from the hospital Wednesday with a list of things not to do and not to eat and medicines to take.
While on the subject of Hamilton Avenue, I’m reminded of those early years and the medium-sized corn field that separated our street and the former Daviess County High School.
I don’t remember who owned that property, but he had some concerns with that annual crop, including the part of it that ended up on the supper plate of some of the street’s residents.
Being the nice fellow he was, he tried to pass the word along that only the corn from the first two or three rows along the street be removed for hunger purposes and the rest be left alone.
And I believe that request was honored. At least that’s what I told him I took.
• Strange indeed are the ways of life and living.
The first part of this week’s column was written Tuesday, following the unexpected heart attack suffered Sunday morning by my son.
Would it be awesomely strange to continue this week’s offering with word that his father was taken to the same hospital Wednesday morning with a heart issue?
I awakened with rather strong chest pains, but didn’t allow the problem to trip up my regular morning schedule. That would have been a shave and shine, a modest breakfast and a ride with my daughter, Dawn, to Gary’s Drive-In.
With the exception of Megan Floyd, the restaurant’s chief cook and bottle washer, the place was empty. Megan seemed to realize I wasn’t my usual self and contacted Richard Peach, a member of the Owensboro Fire Department’s Station 4 and a regular at Gary’s.
Richard quickly responded and saw the immediate need for more firemen with emergency training and medical equipment.
Assessing my condition, the firemen saw the need for and summoned an ambulance to take me to OHRH, where my heart was treated for excessive beating. I was allowed to return home a short time later with various instructions and added medications.
The hospital’s emergency room crew was nothing less than marvelous, and the firemen — some of whom are friends — were ready, right and real.
