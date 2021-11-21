Aaron Williams is celebrating publishing the first of what he hopes will be several novels.
The Sorgho resident said he recently self-published his first novel, “The Electric Oath.”
Inspired by the fantasy and sci-fi worlds of Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings and Batman, Williams describes the book as a sci-fi novel set in a dystopian future.
“It is kind of like a new Dark Ages, where technology is controlled, because in our future, we have things like genetic engineering,” Williams said. “You have a kingdom in crisis and individuals fighting, and it results in a king whose back is up against the wall.”
Williams, who works at U.S. Bank, said he first had an interest in writing a novel after doing some creative writing projects in college.
“It was then that I thought I maybe could sit down and try my hand at it,” he said. ”I enjoyed doing it, and then I came up with this whole series.”
Williams first began work on “The Electric Oath” in 2010, but he shelved the project for a period of time.
“I came up with the idea way back in 2010 and then kind of gave up on it because I wasn’t really confident in myself, and then finished it in 2013,” Williams said.
In 2015, he began to edit his manuscript, then started working with a professional editor.
It may have been a long process, but Williams said he has hopes of one day creating a series out of the idea. He has plans for a five-book series.
“I am already getting close to the end of the first draft of the next book,” he said. “If people like that stuff, I would like to make other stories and write other things that are unrelated to that.”
Williams said one of the most challenging aspects of writing his novel was just sitting down and writing out his ideas.
“There are so many things when you are trying to get the right dialog, trying to make sure the world makes sense, and you can get so hung up on that, that you don’t actually sit down and try to do it,” he said. “Once you get the whole thing, then you go back and figure it out and clean it up and then work with an editor.”
“The Electric Oath” is available through Amazon, Books-A-Million and Barnes and Nobles.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
