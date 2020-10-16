Tammy Boling’s daughter, Lily, has benefited from being involved with Puzzle Pieces for the past several years.
So when the no profit put out a call on social media for needed supplies, Boling thought it would be a good opportunity to give back and teach her daughter about service.
Included in the list of programming supplies, Puzzle Pieces asked for donations for its clients to use on a regular basis: food coloring, construction paper, cardstock paper, google eyes, plastic straws, baking soda, wooden blocks, Velcro dots, laminating sheets, shaving cream, vinegar, wooden sticks (colored), paint (any color — acrylic), paint brushes (variety pack), sandwich bags (all sizes), small glass cars, coffee filters, sharpies (all colors), shoe strings (any size or colors), plastic beads (all colors), hot glue sticks, balloons, pipe cleaners, pom poms (all sizes/colors), small finishing nails, small hammer, rubber bands, dry beans, toothpicks, marshmallows, tacky glue (art section), paper plates, wax paper, clothespins, salt, pencil pouches (with 3 rings), glue sticks, Elmer’s glue, birdseed, Mason jars (all sizes).
Boling, who works as a teaching assistant at Sorgho Elementary School, began collecting items at her work, but also put out a call to her neighborhood. Recently on Saturday, Lily sat in the driveway while neighbors dropped off items to be donated.
They were able to collect a lot, which Boling said she was happy about.
They have put out calls on social media, and have collected items from their church community, and family and friends have helped.
“My daughter attended Puzzle Pieces,” she said, adding that now her daughter had transitioned to the Owen Autism Center.
Boling remembers when Lily made use of a lot of the items that Puzzle Pieces is collecting, so she knew how important and integral they are to the programming.
“I thought this would be a good thing for us to do, and to give back,” she said, adding that this has been a good introduction to the importance of service projects.
The Bolings are still collecting items, and those who are interested in helping them in their cause can contact her directly at tam ster90@yahoo.com.
Or they can give the items to Puzzle Pieces, which is still accepting donations. The items may be dropped off at the Puzzle Pieces campus at 2401 New Hartford Road.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
