The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co. is inviting the community to get an early start on their holiday shopping on Saturday, as there will be dozens of artisans on site selling their wares.
Erin Rouse, a manager at The Cottage, said the event will feature more than 20 artisans and crafters from the area. Home decor, apparel, paintings and other handmade items will be featured.
“We wanted to invite everyone out since we have a big outdoor space,” she said. “We thought it would be perfect because a lot of vendors haven’t been able to go to a lot of things and events this summer.”
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the front lawn of The Cottage.
The Cottage Farm, at 6869 Kentucky 56 between Sorgho and West Louisville, opened its doors in August. However, it has been selling items at the Farmer’s Market all summer.
The cottage is owned by Marlene Knight and is in a 1,000-square-foot home that’s been part of the Knight family farm for a century. The rural retail shop and restaurant sells coffee, including local roaster Big Turkey Foot Coffee, and much more.
The Cottage also offers canned vegetables, local honey, breakfast sandwiches and Knight’s baked specialty — mini muffins of assorted fruit and chocolate flavors packaged in egg cartons.
Rouse said The Cottage will be open and selling food and beverage items, and the community is sure to enjoy the hay bale and corn stalk sculptures that are on site and available for photos. The sculptures were created by The Cottage employees and include “The Muffin Man,” “Chicken of the Corn,” and others. Visitors may also vote for their favorite harvest scene. Local groups and businesses in the area have been competing to win a cash prize and have created festive installations.
There will also be mums, pumpkins and corn stalk decorations for sale.
Knight said this will be the “perfect place” to be outside and enjoy The Cottage’s patio, and to support local artists and crafters.
“We’re so excited for the community to discover locally owned businesses and get a jump on holiday shopping this year,” she said.
For more information about the event, or The Cottage, visit its Facebook page at @cottagehwy56 or call 270-794-7040.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
