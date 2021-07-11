When Beaver Dam Mayor Paul Sandefur observed the construction of the city’s 33-acre park about 10 years ago, he looked at a hillside in the southeast section of the grounds and thought it would be the perfect spot for an amphitheater.
At that time, he and other planners were thinking of something small — a place where local acts could perform and maybe schools could take advantage of for small-scale performances.
His quest to build a public performing space in the city’s new park spawned a world-class stage that has seen such legendary acts such as John Prine, Sheryl Crowe, Shooter Jennings and more.
On July 17, the Beach Boys will be the next big act to perform there.
“We jumped in, and just did it,” Sandefur said. “Of course, we had the luxury of that restaurant tax that paid for it, but I’m a firm believer that if we had the money coming in, we needed to utilize it somehow to make an impact.”
The amphitheater, and its continual booking of professional and well-known acts, is funded by the city’s restaurant tax that was passed in 2013. The tax can only be applied toward tourism efforts, and it garners from $500,000 to $550,000 per year, Sandefur said.
What the means for Beaver Dam, however, is that when the amphitheater brings in bigger acts, visitors spend money locally at restaurants, which then generates more funds for the tax. It creates a snowball effect, Sandefur said, which he thought in the beginning would take from five to seven years to “get on its feet.”
“We are now at that mark,” he said, “I see us turning the corner with things.”
The amphitheater opened in 2014, with Lonestar and Joe Diffey being the first acts to grace the 2,000-square-foot stage. Since then, Sandefur says the city’s tourism commission is able to book larger acts because they see the success of other shows.
Concerts draw in crowds from all over the country. When Prine performed a few years ago, Sandefur recalls tickets being sold to individuals from 40 states, 102 of Kentucky’s counties, and Canada and Australia.
Heath Eric’s company, the Eric Group, is contracted by the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission to be the booking agent and promoter for shows at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
He works hand-in-hand with the mayor and the tourism commission to bring a variety of shows to the area that will appeal to all audiences.
So far this season, they have had Trace Adkins and comedian Leanne Morgan perform on the stage, and later this season, Sebastian Bach, George Thorogood, Steve Earle and others are scheduled.
Eric also said as the years go on and performers attest to the quality of the facility, Beaver Dam attracts more acts.
What’s more, while Beaver Dam does have the funds to pay for these shows, they have the facilities to back it up, Eric said.
“You have to have the facility, you have to have the professional team on the ground that has those relationships with those acts to successfully pull it off,” he said. “Beaver Dam has that. That magical perfect combination of teamwork, reputation, funding, and professionalism to make those acts happen.”
He said the city of Beaver Dam, and its Tourism Commission, were wise and “forward-thinking” to take advantage of the restaurant tax option when it was available.
Through those funds, concerts are able to take place, thus positively impacting the economic base and directly going back to the community.
The amphitheater has also been good for the region, Sandefur said, as it has inspired cooperation and collaboration with Central City and Owensboro.
“We have two hotels in the town, and we know we can’t handle everybody that’s coming in for these shows, so we have been working with hotels in Owensboro and Central City,” he said, adding that the packages for concerts, hotels and shuttle services have been “kind of one-stop shopping that is regional.”
“We can all work together,” he said.
Eric, and the commission, are in the process of booking the 2022-23 concert season, and work on that process began in May. They are all hopeful it will flourish post-pandemic.
While concert offerings were able to shift and continue throughout the last year, the potential for growth is ever-evident, Eric said.
One of the biggest concerts held at the amphitheater was John Prine, with special guest Tyler Childers, in 2018, which brought in about 4,500 people.
The Beach Boys concert will be another big one, Sandefur said, though this year the venue has been limited with ticket sales and capacity due to the coronavirus.
The American rock band has been performing for more than five decades and is known for hits like “Surfin’,” “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” and “Kokomo” among dozens of others. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, and in 2001 were honored at the Grammy Awards with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who will perform alongside other longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks, Eric said.
Only general admission lawn tickets are available, and they can be purchased at beaverdamamp.com.
Stay tuned to the Beaver Dam Amphitheater on social media, or its website, to learn more information about its upcoming season.
