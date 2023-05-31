The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission has announced the return of its free summer concert series — “Sounds on 2nd” — which will begin Friday, June 2, along Second Street in downtown Beaver Dam.
The event will run from 7-10 p.m. most Fridays throughout the months of June until Sept. 8 and will feature “some of the region’s most talented bands and artists, many with deep local ties to the community.”
Heath Eric, of The Eric Group and promoter of the event, said the event will celebrate its eighth season and looks forward to continuing its growing legacy.
“It’s really grown over the years,” he said. “It started off where we literally had bands and groups on the back of … like a farm trailer and (we) have really built it from the ground level up to where it’s the place to be every Friday night ….
“Every year, there’s more excitement as the event series grows.”
The concert series will kick off on Friday with Scott Lindsey and nephews Peyton, Hunter and Gatlin taking the stage, followed by the Josh Merritt Band on June 9, Galactic Foghorn performing on June 16 and Cynthia Murray & The End Times concluding the month on June 23.
Loose Wheel will start off the following month on July 7, followed by Barrett performing on July 14, Crashing Napster playing on July 21 and Funky Luck making an appearance on July 28.
Blackford Creek will start out the third month on Aug. 4, with the band TAILGATE taking center stage on Aug. 18 followed by Billy Wood & The Classic Country Band on Aug. 25.
The groups Whiskey Row and the Andy Brasher Band will perform in the final month of the series on Sept. 1 and Sept. 8 respectively.
“One thing I know the city is really proud of is (that) this series … focuses on local and regional talent to really showcase that talent to locals and tourists alike,” Eric said. “You’re gonna have exceptional entertainment every Friday night ….”
Eric also feels “Sounds on 2nd” helps with bringing attention to the city and attracting new faces.
“What’s really neat about this (event) is there’s been a lot of positive development in downtown Beaver Dam …,” he said. “There’s local businesses like Heaving Hatchets (Axe Throwing), Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and all businesses up and down Second Street ….
“The whole town really comes together and the community opens up to welcome people in. … We always encourage folks to come to town, have a meal and make a night out of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.