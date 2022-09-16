Contractors are beginning work on repairing portions of south Frederica Street and U.S. 431, which will be followed by paving just under three miles of the street.
Keirsten Jaggers, public information officer for the state Highway Department’s Madisonville office, said contractor Yager Materials was set to start work Thursday on a 2.76 mile stretch of roadway between the bridge over Panther Creek on U.S. 431 to the U.S. overpass at Frederica Street.
The expected cost of the project is $1.452 million. Jaggers said the work will include repairing “base failures” in the road, and then repaving the work area. The work will take place in both the north and southbound lanes.
“Originally, they were gong to start (repaving) on the 25th” of September, Jaggers said Thursday. “But they backed it up to (October) 18th.”
The roadwork will be done at night, to reduce traffic impacts.
Jaggers said crews will be working in the area from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
In addition to repairs and repaving on U.S. 431 and Frederica Street, medians and turning lanes will also be repaved. The project also includes work to the on and off-ramps to connecting Frederica Street to U.S. 60.
Jaggers said people who travel the roadway should expect delays and reduced speeds in the construction zone. A highway department press release says people driving the roadway should exercise caution and use safe driving habits while construction continues.
“They will have flaggers” while crews are working in the area, Jaggers said.
The construction, “will slow everybody down,” she said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
