Southern Comforts opening in old Campbell Club

More than two years after it closed its doors, the historic Campbell Club building is coming back to life again.
Shannon De Lozier was hard at work getting the 140-year-old building at 521 Frederica St. ready for its grand opening as “Southern Comforts at the Campbell Club” — a public restaurant, not a private club.
And then, the coronavirus pandemic hit.
But this week, De Lozier opened the restaurant anyway — for takeout only.
Thursday’s take-out menu offered a choice of a two-piece fried chicken, caramelized onion bacon patty melt or Salisbury steak in a brown gravy along with a side and soda for $10.50.
Take-out hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
People can find the menu on the restaurant’s Facebook page and call 270-240-1715 to order.
“I would like to do dinners for takeout too,” De Lozier said. “But I’m going to feel it out and see.”
When she opens the dining rooms, she plans to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.
De Lozier, who said she’s been working in restaurants since she was 11, moved to Owensboro two years ago.
“I’ve been watching this building forever,” she said. “It’s such a great building and it belongs to Owensboro. It has to be open to the public.”
De Lozier said, “I was catering manager at the Pour House in Tell City and was at Maloney’s until I came to work one day and it was closed.”
De Lozier said she has high standards and decided she was better suited to work for herself.
“I love to cook and make people happy with food,” she said. “Everything is made-from-scratch Southern comfort food.”
That means lots of butter and lots of fried dishes.
“I’ll do some Italian cooking too,” De Lozier said.
She said, “Everybody tells me they’ve always wanted to come in here, but couldn’t because it was private.”
De Lozier said the restaurant will have a business casual dress code.
She said she’s planning to hire eight to 10 people when she opens the dining rooms.
“Now, it’s just me, my two sons and my girlfriend,” De Lozier said.
The building is considered to be one of the most haunted in Owensboro.
Matt Weafer, executive chef at the Campbell Club until it closed, said in 2017, “I wish I could count how many ghosts are in here. I’ve seen a woman sitting by the window. There’s a playful man who likes to tease the female employees — slapping their ponytails, untying their aprons. My son has seen a little boy.”
“I say ‘Good morning’ to the ghosts every morning,” De Lozier said. “I came in one morning and all the furniture was rearranged. High chairs were in the middle of the floor. I didn’t leave it that way and I have the only key.”
Owensboro pharmacist Jeff Danhauer, a Campbell Club member who bought the building in 2013 and later sold it, said the private club was a victim of changing times and declining membership.
“There were a lot of factors,” he said. “There weren’t as many restaurants in Owensboro in the ‘60s. People didn’t drive to Evansville to eat as often.”
The building is the northernmost of the Victorian homes that lined Frederica Street in the late 19th century when Second Street was the main commercial artery.
The three-story brick building was erected in 1880 by John S. Woolfolk, who helped found the People’s Wharf-Boat and Transfer Co. in 1869.
Today, it’s listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The National Register calls the Campbell Club “an outstanding example of Second Empire architecture and one of the most important late Victorian structures in Owensboro.”
In later years, the property was owned by such people as C.D. Jackson, one of the wealthiest men in Owensboro and a distant relative of President Andrew Jackson; attorney J. D. Powers, a state legislator; and Dr. W. F. Gillim, who lived there 31 years.
The house was converted into a private dining club in 1959 by Marshall S. Burlew, who named it after his paternal grandmother, Mary Campbell.
That decision saved the building from being razed and replaced by a commercial building like its neighbors.
The National Register says the building is the last of the “majestic homes” north of Ninth Street “and one of three left north of Parrish Avenue.”
