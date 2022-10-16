Southern Outdoors in McLean County announced on Oct. 3 that it will be closing its doors after six-and-a-half years of operation.
Owner Mark Melloy said the reason for closing is due to the general economy, more specifically supply chain shortages.
“The short answer is the economy in general,” he said. “Supply chain shortages have been ongoing for a couple years, and it just caught us this year. Economic spending on a consumer level is not what it used to be.”
Because of that, the products kept in store have not been selling like they had been pre-pandemic.
“The inability to get product to sell creates a real challenge,” Melloy said. “We’re to that point to where we don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel in the foreseeable future, and we don’t think it’s feasible to continue operation.”
The company has been seeing these challenges since the beginning of the pandemic.
“You had a lot of panic buying back then,” he said. “We had a couple of good years where the pandemic pushed people outdoors, which a lot of our business is based on, and that was great.”
However, this past winter, Melloy said product and equipment supply became more problematic and became even shorter on inventory.
“Sales started slowing as inflation kicked in and the other economic factors that have led to lower sales this year,” he said. “It’s really been building over the last couple of years, and it really came to a peak for us this year.”
Before the pandemic, Melloy said the business had been continuously growing.
“We had been growing since we started in 2016, we added staff and really got the business to where we had our customer base established, our sales volume and revenue, everything was headed in the right direction,” he said. “It’s just kind of come crashing down over the last few years.”
The company will be holding a closing sale which will run through the end of the month.
“Everything is marked down up to 50% off depending on what it is,” he said. “We have a flyer we’re posting on Facebook that has more details about the sale.”
Melloy said he and the rest of the company appreciates the customer base, especially the loyal customers that the business has developed over the past six-and-a-half years.
“They are the ones that helped us grow and build and add to the store,” he said. “It allowed us to support the community as well through team sponsorships, school sponsorships, benefits, etc. We’ve given back to the community about every opportunity we’ve had, and they’ve given back to us.”
The one big regret is that the company will no longer be there to support and serve the loyal customers, Melloy said.
