SOUTHERN OUTDOORS

Mark Melloy, owner of Southern Outdoors, said the business is closing after six-and-a-half years due the economy, including supply chain shortages.

 Karah Wilson | Messenger-Inquirer

Southern Outdoors in McLean County announced on Oct. 3 that it will be closing its doors after six-and-a-half years of operation.

Owner Mark Melloy said the reason for closing is due to the general economy, more specifically supply chain shortages.

