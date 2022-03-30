The Southern Poverty Law Center has joined with the Owensboro Chapter of the NAACP in calling for the removal of the Confederate soldier statue on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.
The nonprofit civil rights organization began displaying a sign on the electronic billboard on Frederica Street north of Parrish Avenue. The sign calls for the removal of the Confederate monument, which has been the center of controversy and court action since Fiscal Court began discussing removing the statue in 2020.
County commissioners voted to remove the statue from the courthouse lawn, but were prevented when the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy filed suit. The UDC wants possession of the statue, and both the UDC and Fiscal Court claim it as property.
In February, the county’s attorney argued the county should be ruled the statue’s owner. County Attorney Claud Porter said Tuesday the judge has not issued a ruling on the county’s motion.
The Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the Owensboro NAACP chapter, said the local organization and the SPLC “have been working together for a little over a year now” on the effort.
The NAACP is considering holding a march to the courthouse. Another idea is asking people to take photos of the billboard and post the photos on social media, to show support for the statue’s removal, Randolph said.
“It has never been about erasing history,” Randolph said. “It’s about looking at where we are now” in the community.
“Is it (the statue) something to celebrate, something that honors slavery and oppression? We need to see our community as where we are going to be, and does the statue fit? Is it loving? Is it inviting? Is is accepting to all people?”
Lecia Brooks, chief of staff and culture for the SPLC, said the organization has placed billboards and participated in rallies in other communities in the south, and that the billboard is an effort to educate the public about the issue.
“The movement to remove Confederate memorials has really taken root over the last decade, according to our data,” Brooks said.
The killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020 led to a surge in Confederate monuments being taken down across the country, Brooks said.
“We are not really in Kentucky, but the NAACP reached out to us after seeing one of our billboards, so we wanted to support their efforts, too,” Brooks said.
Past campaigns have had success, Brooks said. In Jacksonville, for example, the SPLC partnered with students last year, who were protesting schools named after Confederate leaders or generals.
“Finally, the school board changed the names of the schools,” Brooks said. “Sometimes, people need to be reminded.
“In communities like Owensboro, where you have (people like) Rev. Randolph who are trying to create an inclusive community, when people understand (the statues) are hurtful images to the community, the community comes together to take it down.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.