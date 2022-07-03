Shoppers were out bright-and-early Saturday at the Owensboro Regional Farmer’s Market, making their way through 30 vendors selling everything from homegrown fruits and vegetables to locally-sourced meat to fresh baked goods.
One of those vendors is Southern Secrets Pastries and Desserts, which has been setting up shop at the farmers market, 1205 Triplett St., since 2017.
“We specialize in personal-size items and pastry,” owner Taylor Mahlinger said Saturday.
Mahlinger said she started the business with her sister, Mackenzie Mahlinger, as a way to help pay for her college education.
“I have since graduated, and now she is in college, so I am helping her through school,” she said. “I do this full-time now.”
Mahlinger said some of the most popular items offered by Southern Secrets are the lemon blueberry bundt cakes, fruit coffee cakes, banana bread and the bourbon pecan tarts made with locally-produced bourbon.
“My sister took a course from The Culinary Institute of America when she was 14, so she is really the pastry chef,” she said.
With such great access to fresh locally-sourced ingredients, the sisters have made those a staple of the business.
“The eggs that we use are from Hill View Farms,” Mahlinger said, “the peaches that we use are from Reid’s Orchard, all the blueberries that we use are grown by us.”
The variety of pastries and deserts are made fresh the Friday evening before each market, ensuring customers will be getting a quality item that will satisfy their sweet tooth.
“We really believe in quality products, and we have kept our prices the same since 2017,” she said. “We want to make high-quality pastries are available and accessible to everyone.”
Starting out with a booth in the parking lot, Southern Secrets has seen the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market evolve through the years and become a place where the community can come together while supporting local businesses.
“It has grown so much, there is such an amazing variety of vendors now,” Mahlinger said. “It is amazing to see so many local vendors all in one place.”
Southern Secrets has also partnered with BrewBridge to supply the brewery and restaurant with a fresh rotation of dessert offerings. However, that doesn’t mean they will be giving up their spot at the farmers market anytime soon.
“We love it here at the farmers market, it is a great community,” Mahlinger said. “This is like our storefront right now.”
