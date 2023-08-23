Southern Star Cares, the nonprofit organization under Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, is accepting grant applications from local nonprofits beginning Wednesday.

Any 501(c)3 organization serving Daviess County is eligible to apply. Grants will be awarded in three tiers: $2,500 to $10,000; $10,000 to $25,000; and $25,000 to $50,000.

