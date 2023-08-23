Southern Star Cares, the nonprofit organization under Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, is accepting grant applications from local nonprofits beginning Wednesday.
Any 501(c)3 organization serving Daviess County is eligible to apply. Grants will be awarded in three tiers: $2,500 to $10,000; $10,000 to $25,000; and $25,000 to $50,000.
Grant applications will be accepted until September 20 and the finalists will be announced November 13. Recipients will be named in December.
Recipients will be selected based on information provided on their applications, a review by the Southern Star Cares board of directors, team member focus groups and a vote from employee donors who contributed to the Southern Star Cares fundraising campaign.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
