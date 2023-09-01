Families across the country have been impacted by rising food costs, sometimes leaving students to rely on school meals during the week.
Southern Star wanted to ensure students at Cravens Elementary School have enough food during the weekend, so the business donated 208 backpacks full of non-perishable items to the school on Thursday.
“We have a community outreach team and we meet monthly to collaborate on different things that we think the company would enjoy throughout the community,” said Erin Kamuf, leader of communications and public relations at Southern Star.
Kamuf said one of the outreach members at Southern Star suggested donating the backpacks to Cravens.
“We were told what the need was and we went back and presented the idea, and everyone was super excited,” she said.
Amanda DeLacey, family resource coordinator at Cravens, said the donation will be beneficial for the school and students.
“I usually have bags donated from a church and that organization hasn’t been able to start yet, so this has been a really big blessing,” she said. “I’ll be able to feed kids for three weeks with these bags.”
Kamuf said the food items inside the backpacks were donated by Southern Star employees.
“Amanda gave us a list of suggested items, so we included oatmeal, breakfast bars, ravioli, crackers, macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles and snacks,” she said. “We tried to get everything on the list.”
More from this section
DeLacey said these bags will provide meals to students during the weekend.
“When some of our kids go home on Fridays, they may not have food at home, so with these, we can make sure they have breakfast, snacks and dinner,” she said.
At the beginning of each school year, DeLacey sends a form to families and she will gauge where the family ranks based on household income.
“I date when the applications come in, see how many are in the household and how they qualify,” she said. “It’s usually larger families in need who aren’t receiving assistance.”
DeLacey said community partnerships are important for Cravens.
“I have a budget, and it’s a limited budget, so the more donations I can get, I’m able to spread my funds out farther,” she said. “Food has gone up and it’s very expensive, so when I have to buy the weekend bags, it’s less I have for clothing and family events.”
Kamuf said Southern Star has a culture of giving.
“It’s important for us to provide opportunities to our employees to be able to donate time or goods and be involved in the community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.