CRAVENS SOUTHERN STAR

Amanda DeLacey, family resource and youth service center coordinator, pushes a cart of backpacks full of food as Southern Star employees Barry Wade, left, Erin Kamuf, Katie Ebelhar and Casey McCarthy carry additional backpacks from the 208 donated by Southern Star to Cravens Elementary School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Families across the country have been impacted by rising food costs, sometimes leaving students to rely on school meals during the week.

Southern Star wanted to ensure students at Cravens Elementary School have enough food during the weekend, so the business donated 208 backpacks full of non-perishable items to the school on Thursday.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

