Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline donated a work truck Wednesday to Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County.
The vehicle was part of Southern Star’s fleet.
“We are so honored by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline’s commitment to our mission of affordable housing for all,” said Jeremy Stephens, executive director of Habitat. “This comes right on time as well, as our organization has doubled its efforts in construction in the last 12 months due to the increased need in our community. Meeting this need is paramount to accomplishing our mission, but we could not do it without the support of organizations in our community like Southern Star.”
Historically, Habitat Owensboro-Daviess County has averaged five house builds annually. The construction has increased to 10 house builds a year. Additionally, Habitat Owensboro-Daviess County will be breaking ground on its first subdivision in the community by the end of 2023. The vehicle will primarily be used by the volunteer construction crew to tow trailers loaded with lumber to build sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.