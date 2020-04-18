The folks at Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline heard that more than 250 students in Daviess County’s middle and high schools didn’t have internet access at home during a time when schools are closed and distance learning is all that’s available.
So, they came up with $7,832 in partnership with the Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools to make sure students could participate in online classes.
Vicki Quisenberry, executive director of the foundation, said providing home internet for all the students who need it will cost more than $32,000.
She said the Southern Star donation, combined with $4,464 from the foundation, will cover 99 homes.
“We hope other businesses and individuals will be inspired by Southern Star’s dedication to our community and donate to this worthy endeavor, so we may reach the remaining 150-plus students,” Quisenberry said.
She said she posted the need to help the students on social media last week.
“Karen Goedde, Southern Star’s director of corporate communications and public relations, called me shortly after the posting to ask how Southern Star could help,” she said.
Goode said the company “immediately wanted to get involved. Providing support to a student’s success is a top priority for our company.”
Jimmy Staton, Southern Star’s president and CEO, told employees that the company would match their donations and that he personally would match them.
“I commend the Southern Star team members for supporting this program,” he said in a news release. “Removing barriers to enhance the learning opportunity of our students is paramount to their success. In these uncertain times, the ‘Internet for All’ program does just that. I encourage other companies to consider it as well.”
Matt Robbins, superintendent of Daviess County Public Schools, said the support from Southern Star and its employees “is overwhelming and amazing. The fact that a community partner like Southern Star would rise up to the challenge facing our students and families is extraordinary.”
He said, “Some of our students are struggling during this time due to lack of internet service at home. Some do not have the devices to connect to the internet. We know this creates real equity gaps for our students who do not have easy access to the daily instructional content provided by our teachers.”
Robbins said, “While providing access where needed is a challenge, we are fortunate that our community is well ahead of other Kentucky counties who have far less internet accessibility throughout their respective county.”
More than 90% of Daviess County students have home access to the internet, he said.
Aaron Yeiser, DCPS technology integration specialist, said, “Our high school seniors have worked hard for several years to get to this point. They’re so close to completing all graduation requirements. The last thing we want is for internet access to be a barrier to completion.”
Quisenberry said, “Southern Star has provided volunteers and funding for our robotics teams, personal care products to students at two of our elementary schools and now funding internet for students. It’s so refreshing when a company representative, like Southern Star’s Ms. Goedde, calls asking how they may help.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
