Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline partnered with the Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools earlier this month to provide some students distance learning with desks at which to complete their school work.
Vicky Quisenberry, executive director of the foundation, said the foundation worked with family resource and youth service coordinators to identify 20 students in need of a desk to better complete their at-home work.
“We were able to provide desks for students who attend Burns, Country Heights, Deer Park, East View, Highland, Sorgho, and West Louisville elementary schools, College View and Daviess County middle schools, and Apollo and Heritage Park high schools,” she said.
Scott Walston, director of supply chain services for Southern Star constructed the desks, and several of the company’s information technology members helped paint them.
The group also was able to donate desks to the Oasis Spouse Abuse Center and Fresh Start for Women.
“At Southern Star, we are continuously looking for ways to be involved in the community,” said Southern Star CEO and President Jimmy Staton. “With so many students learning in a virtual setting, we wanted to find a way to help provide as productive a learning environment as possible.”
Quisenberry said Southern Star is a “tremendous community partner,” and so far this year, they have also provided internet access for online learning, sponsored robotics teams at Apollo High School and the Owensboro Innovation Academy, and provided food and personal care products for families of many DCPS schools.
“We are blessed to have such caring people willing to make a difference for students in our community,” she said.
Laura Whitehouse, family resource coordinator at Burns Elementary School, said one of her students had a strong academic record before COVID, but like many students, struggled with virtual learning.
“After conversations with his mother, we determined he didn’t feel like he was in school when learning at home,” Whitehouse said. “The desk gave him a place to go to school at home. With his new desk, this student is thriving and has gone from below average grades back to excelling with A’s and B’s.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse @messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
