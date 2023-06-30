For the active-shooter training at Southern Star on Thursday, law enforcement agencies, along with other emergency responders, were there to improve and learn from a scenario that has become more common around the country in recent years.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police, paramedics with ambulance provider AMR and Daviess County Fire Department were part of the drill that involved all 150 employees of Southern Star.
Shawn Patterson, Southern Star president and CEO, said the company’s culture is “built on safety.”
“Should the incident, God forbid ever happen, we want our employees to know how to react, how to work with our third party responders in any situation, as safe as possible,” Patterson said.
The training involved a live active-shooter simulation that was led by the sheriff’s department.
“What we’ll do is work together, develop some lessons learned (and) share those with the team at Southern Star,” Patterson said.
According to Sheriff Brad Youngman, this isn’t the first time such training has been held at Southern Star.
Youngman added that sometimes the training has been in a classroom setting, but this one was meant to be more realistic to benefit both Southern Star employees and first responders.
“Instead of just sending someone to present that material, (this is) to actually work with the entire staff on how we would respond,” Youngman said. “I think it was a great success; I think there are always things you’re going to learn and take back and need to work on.”
The sheriff’s department doesn’t have a special unit that responds to such events.
Youngman said every sworn member of his staff receives active-shooter response training.
“We do have several instructors that are federally certified in active-shooter threat response,” he said.
The county also implements what it calls the Rescue Task Force, which includes the sheriff’s office, Daviess County Fire Department and AMR.
Youngman said this was the first time all three have come together for active-shooter training.
“The sheriff’s office has always taken the approach of we won’t know about it until it happens, unfortunately,” Youngman said. “We try to be as proactive as possible.
“In these worst-case scenarios, people may already be injured by the time the call comes in. So what we want to see out here is that they have a plan, that they know what to do and that they’re doing it when we get here. And that’s exactly what they were doing.”
