Shawn Patterson, the chief operations officer of Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc., has been named the new president and CEO, the company announced Thursday.

Patterson will transition into his new role effective Oct. 1, assuming day-to-day leadership duties while also joining Southern Star’s board of directors. Patterson will take over for former president and CEO Jimmy D. Staton, who left the company in February.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.