Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline is spending an average of $10,000 a month on electricity for its 51,000-square-foot headquarters at 4700 Kentucky 56.
But soon, that cost will drop to zero.
Shawn Patterson, the company’s chief operations officer and chief information officer, said a new $2.4 million solar field will begin supplying the building and its 200 workers with power in early October.
The solar field has 2,340 panels spread over 4.3 acres.
It will produce 1,200 megawatts of power per year — about 100 megawatts more than the headquarters consumes.
But the project is about more than saving money.
It’s part of the company’s plans to drastically reduce its carbon footprint.
Those 100 megawatts of excess electricity will go back into the power grid and help both Kenergy and its customers with renewable energy, Patterson said.
Southern Star says this will be the first “net zero carbon-based energy facility of its size in Owensboro.”
The company has 5,800 miles of natural gas transmission pipeline and facilities in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and Texas.
They will all be switched to some type of renewable energy in the future, Patterson said.
Dan Goode, director of project delivery, said the solar field is a pilot project designed to evaluate further solar projects.
Patterson said other forms of renewable energy might be used in other locations.
In 2020, Southern Star announced a commitment to reducing methane emissions by 50% by 2025, with a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Now, it plans to reduce its entire carbon footprint — carbon dioxide emissions — to net zero by 2050.
Patterson said the solar field will help offset the amount of energy used to power 100 houses for a year or the emissions from 185 vehicles.
Jimmy Staton, Southern Star president and CEO, said, “Southern Star is committed to reducing its carbon footprint in all communities we serve. We are proud to mark the beginning of this journey in Owensboro.”
Although Southern Star is a natural gas company, it is partnering with renewable energy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions nationwide, Patterson said.
He said Kenergy, Big Rivers Electric Corp. and Morton Solar partnered with Southern Star on the project.
Wednesday, the Biden administration called for the country to move toward producing almost half of its electricity from the sun by 2050.
That’s designed to fight climate change.
Last year, the nation got less than 4% of its electricity from solar power, the Energy Department said.
Keith 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.