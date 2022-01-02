After nearly nine months, the intersection of Goetz Drive and Southtown Boulevard in Owensboro is set to reopen to traffic, as repairs to a sunken manhole are getting closer to completion.

Sean O’Bryan, RWRA director of engineering, said Tuesday that the temporary above-ground bypass system has been removed from the area, and the agency is preparing to reopen the intersection by the end of next week.

“We have finished all the sanitary sewer gravity main and the manhole structure itself,” O’ Bryan said. “We made final connection last week, and so we have removed all the bypassing pumping that we have been doing around this project, and currently we are removing the dewatering system from the ground.”

The manhole collapsed last April, and repairs by the Regional Water Resource Agency have been ongoing. O’Bryan said the dewatering process is one of the significant reasons why the project has taken roughly nine months.

“With the depth of our gravity sewer being 23-foot deep, we had to dewater the ground water just to have dry conditions to install the bedding of the pipe and the pipe itself,” he said.

O’Bryan also attributed the extended repair time to the use of a slide rail system to make for a safer work environment for those installing the new pipe.

“That slide rail system comes in sections, and to put those in and pull them out takes a little bit more time versus a traditional trench box open-cut method,” he said.

While the intersection is anticipated to soon be open to traffic, work will continue on the project through the spring of 2022.

“We have a little bit of restoration to be done to the surrounding school property and adjoining properties,” O’Bryan said. “We also have a force main that we need to install along Southtown from the bus garage entrance up to the mall pump station.”

The installation of the new force main could be delayed by poor weather or material shortages, he said.

The existing 1,500-foot force main was struck by a dewatering well, causing the main to need replacement. It was struck when the existing force main was installed three years ago, after RWRA was given inaccurate information about the location of the pipe.

Despite drilling about 12 feet away from where the force main was thought to be, it was struck. Those damages alone cost an estimated $400,000.

O’Bryan said a final cost for the project will not be available until it’s completed next spring.

