Southtown, MLK not attracting new development

In 1989, the city opened J.R. Miller Boulevard in an effort to alleviate traffic jams on Frederica Street.
It connected with Southtown Boulevard, which the city built in 1983 as an easy way to get from the west side of Owensboro via Carter Road — and avoid traffic on Frederica.
In September 2002, the eastern leg of the Martin Luther King Jr. Loop — from J.R. Miller Boulevard to Frederica Street just south of Cracker Barrel — opened.
The 1.5-mile road, built at a cost of $2.7 million, was joined in October 2005, by its companion highway, Martin Luther King Jr. Loop West, a 1.23-mile highway built at a cost of $3.6 million.
City officials had hoped that all of those roads would lead to more development near, but not on, Frederica Street, which was running out of developable land.
The Panther Creek floodplain extends almost to Sam’s Club on the city’s south end.
Hundreds of acres of farmland were available in that area.
And much of it was put on the market immediately.
In 2007, 458 acres were listed for sale in the “South Frederica” area, at prices ranging from $30,000 an acre to $200,000 an acre.
Most of it is still undeveloped.
For a time, it looked like that undeveloped land might lead to more commercial projects.
In 2000, Barry Schnakenburg of Evansville, the man who developed Wildcat Plaza beside Walmart, secured an option to buy the 10 acres beside Lowe’s at the corner of J.R. Miller and Southtown boulevards.
But he learned that he would need to haul in 100,000 cubic yards of dirt to raise the property out of the floodplain.
And 22 years later, the property is still undeveloped.
Southtown is largely developed now from Miller Boulevard to Burns Elementary and Burns Middle schools.
But west of Goetz Drive, the only commercial development is a gas station at the corner of Todd Bridge Road and Southtown.
In 2007, when Thompson Homes started developing Keeneland Trace, a 423-lot residential development south of Southtown Boulevard, many people thought that would spur more commercial development on Southtown.
Finally, six years later, when Southtown was widened to five lanes at a cost of $13.8 million, Huck’s began work on the convenience store/gas station at the corner of Todd Bridge Road.
Jim Whetstone, who was vice president for real estate for the company, said “We want to get it open as soon as possible. There’s another convenience store going up down the street.”
Casey’s General Store — a convenience store chain based in Ankeny, Iowa, near Des Moines — was building its second Kentucky store at Southtown and Backsquare Drive, behind Towne Square Mall.
“They’ll get the traffic from the mall,” Whetstone said. “Hopefully, we’ll get it from the subdivisions and the high school.”
Several subdivisions — Keenland Trace, Twin Lakes, Tamarack Park, Hilton Park and Apollo Heights — were near the planned Huck’s store.
In 2005, Jim Goetz of Kurtz Auction & Realty, whose family owns land in that area, said, “Most of that’s in the floodplain and will have to be built up. The (Martin Luther King) loop will be developed. But it may not be in our lifetime.”
At the same time that the city was opening up more land in the “South Frederica” area for development, Kentucky 54 was attracting more and more subdivisions and retail centers.
And that land wasn’t in a floodplain.
That’s a big consideration for developers, Blake Hayden of The Blake Hayden Group of Realtors, said last week.
He said, “”Some of the land out there isn’t for sale, some is in the floodplain, and the farther you get away from Frederica, the less interest there is.”
Brian Howard, executive director of the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission, said, “I don’t hear much talk at all about Southtown and Martin Luther King. I don’t recall any conversations lately about that area. Much of MLK is in the floodplain, and the property would have to be filled before it could be developed. And Southtown is developed out to the schools, and that’s pretty far from Frederica.”
Jay Velotta, an Owensboro Realtor, agreed.
“A lot of Southtown and MLK are in the floodplai,n and you’d have to build the land up to develop it,” he said.
And that’s expensive — especially when land on Kentucky 54 isn’t in the floodplain.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
