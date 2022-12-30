A beautiful and spacious Sears Roebuck Four Square Craftsman home is ready for new homeowners at 310 Mulberry St. in Hartford.
Located in the heart of town, minutes away from the bluegrass staple Bill Monroe’s Homeplace and a half hour from Owensboro, this home boasts four large bedrooms, three full baths and a cellar basement perfect for additional storage, along with additions and updates including windows, hardwood floors and other attractive features.
“Floor plan wise, it’s nothing that you would expect for a huge Sears Roebuck mail-order home,” said Angela Clark, realtor for Tony Clark Realtors. “(The owners) bought the home in 1978, and they added onto it just to serve their purposes.”
At first glance, you are greeted to the lovely covered front porch secured within lovely white banisters before walking into a “very welcoming” open foyer with a staircase to the immediate right.
Bruce prefinished hardwood flooring flows from the foyer into the spacious living room, the adjoining parlor and back around towards the “massive” kitchen, which features an abundance of beautiful wood cabinetry, adjoining eating area, two-level peninsula countertop and a free standing butcher block island with its own electric.
The owner’s suite is located off the parlor with two large closets and its own walk-in full bath with a shower unit, while a secondary full bath is located nearby.
A washer and dryer room is also conveniently located on the first floor between the foyer and kitchen.
Make your way up the stairs to the second level to three additional “nice-sized” bedrooms, another full bath and an additional space that can be used for a variety of purposes such as a home office.
The upper level also comes with a whole home attic fan.
The property outside the home continues to showcase great offerings, including a large wooden back porch, an abundance of trees and a 30’x26’ detached garage with two separate bays with its own electric, attic space and workshop.
“This home is actually a combination of several lots …,” Clark said. “The lot is larger than most in the neighborhood, and it’s extra deep.
“The lot is really beautiful.”
Clark said a potential owner will be surprised with the amount of space the property offers “behind the photographs” and is ready for a family to call it home.
All appliances, including the refrigerator, range, dishwasher, clothes washer and dryer are all included with the purchase of the home.
For more information, contact Clark at 270-929-4022.
