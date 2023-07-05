While thunderstorms and high winds may have interrupted some plans during the holiday weekend, the sun was shining brightly Tuesday, just in time for the City of Owensboro’s “All-American Fourth of July” — its official Independence Day celebration.

The event, presented by Meijer and Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, saw plenty of visitors, food vendors and patriotic decor spread along the Owensboro Riverfront.

