While thunderstorms and high winds may have interrupted some plans during the holiday weekend, the sun was shining brightly Tuesday, just in time for the City of Owensboro’s “All-American Fourth of July” — its official Independence Day celebration.
The event, presented by Meijer and Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, saw plenty of visitors, food vendors and patriotic decor spread along the Owensboro Riverfront.
Early arrivals like Dalton Oliver and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Smith, were into the holiday spirit, wearing their “U.S.A” t-shirts.
“We’re just able to enjoy the day off and kind of relax,” Oliver said. “We hung out at the house and decided to finally get out.
“We’ll go and find a nice spot high (up in) the city to be able to watch the fireworks when the sun goes down and enjoy some time together,” Oliver said.
Shannon Charette of Evansville and Candy Westerfield of Pleasant Ridge used the day to spend time with their grandchildren — Karliey Harris, 14, Braxton Spray, 10, and Sophia Spray, 5.
Westerfield said it’s been 25 years since she’s come out to the riverfront and felt the location was the ideal place for the Spray siblings to visit, who were in town from Washington, D.C.
“(They’re) here just for the summer and we want to do as (many) fun things (as we can),” she said.
Braxton and Sophia Spray’s parents are both in the U.S. Armed Forces, which Charette and Westerfield say plays a big role in the holiday and beyond.
“When somebody’s serving, the whole family serves, because you’re watching out for everybody, and you miss your loved ones that you don’t see as often,” Charette said.
“This just helps keep our spirits up,” Westerfield said.
Stacey Simpson and Melissa Wayman — both of Evansville — were able to find a shaded spot close to the live music while taking in the scenery.
“We’ve never done the fireworks, but we’ve been here for Friday After 5,” Simpson said.
One of the main events of the evening included the 15-minute fireworks show originating from barges on the Ohio River just after 9 p.m., while others were able to see simultaneous displays at Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing.
Many had their spots picked out to watch the fireworks hours before, but were quiet to share where.
“I coach football at Daviess County High School, and we have an exclusive, exclusive spot,” Oliver laughed. “I can’t let you guys in on it, but we got a nice little spot where you can see all the locations.”
“We already got our spot, but we can’t disclose that,” Charette joked.
Simpson said watching fireworks has been part of her upbringing.
“I grew up going to (see) fireworks every year, so it’s just tradition,” she said.
For others, it was the start of a new chapter.
“... This is the first time we got to see fireworks with our grandkids,” Charette said.
