The Beaver Dam Amphitheater will host its ninth annual “Sparks in the Park” event at 6 p.m. July 1.
The musical lineup features The Andy Brasher Band with special guests Tailgate and Billy Wood & The Classic Country Band. Fireworks will begin immediately following the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.