Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky’s rescue dogs will be walking the runway along with human models Saturday at Green River Distilling, 10 Distillery Road, during the organization’s sixth annual Bark in Style Fashion Show and Dinner.

The event includes a silent auction.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

