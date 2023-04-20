Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky’s rescue dogs will be walking the runway along with human models Saturday at Green River Distilling, 10 Distillery Road, during the organization’s sixth annual Bark in Style Fashion Show and Dinner.
The event includes a silent auction.
Fashions for the human models are coming from Boutique 54, JJ Foster, Byron and Barclay, Adorn Boutique, Embellish Boutique and Peacocks & Pearls.
The silent auction and cocktail hour start at 5:30 pm.
The fashion show follows at 6:30 p.m.
The dinner menu is being created by Chef Matt Weafer at Niko’s Bakery and Café. The coffee bar is from Five Star Service Company of Owensboro.
Tickets are $75 and include one drink, dinner and the fashion show.
The events typically sell out.
Models include Amber Teasley, Amy Ray, Ashley Evans, Candance Brake, Catherine Ray, Chad Benefield, Dr. Isaac Daniel, Dr. Shanna Clifford, Elegance Shemwell, Emily Zoglmann, Grae Greer, Jennifer Chinn, Jennifer Luttrell, Jill Carrico, Karla Ward, Kerry Bodenheimer, Kevin Benefield, Latoshsa Shemwell, Misty Miller, Nick Winkler, Patti Jenkins, Russ Kreisle, Sam Howard, Sarah Howard, Sarah Maglinger, Tyler Shookman, Wade Jenkins and Whitney Matthews.
Benefield will be the master of ceremonies. Homes by Benny Clark is the sponsor.
People who want to adopt one of the dogs can start the process at the show.
SparKY was formed in 2004 as a no-kill rescue shelter and has been growing for the past 19 years.
