Everybody likes ice cream on a hot summer day.
Even dogs.
So, Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky is having an Ice Cream Paw-ty from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ben Hawes Park for the community.
Tanya Burdette, SparKY spokeswoman, said the event will provide free ice cream for people and free pup cups for dogs.
She said SparKY volunteers and area businesses — Taxi Groomer, Radiant Skin by Michelle, Kentucky Canine Campus and Paws Town, Luv my Pups and Lindsey Ballard, loan officer for Liberty Mortgage — will be serving the treats.
People who attend can socialize with other pet owners.
There will also be a meet-and-play session with adoptable pets for those looking for an animal companion.
Burdette said money, Purina dog-puppy/cat-kitten food and cat litter donations are welcome at the event.
SparKY was formed in 2004 as a no-kill rescue shelter and has been growing for the past 19 years.
Until 2022, it was a solely foster home-based rescue.
But in 2022, the program opened the doors of its first brick and mortar rescue center at 1004 E. 18th St.
Its website lists 17 dogs and one cat available for adoption.
For more information, visit www.sparkyrescue.com.
