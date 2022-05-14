Unless they are the guest of honor and except for the cake part, birthday parties are not much fun for a 6-year-old. So when my son and daughter-in-law were invited to a nice restaurant for a birthday celebration, they asked if I would keep their little boy Zeke.

Why yes. I would.

I love all of my grandkids, each in their own special ways.

And I love to spend time with them, doing the things each of them enjoys.

For Zeke, that includes a lot of action. So in order to be at maximum readiness for his visit, I went home from work and took a big ol’ nap so I would be at peak energy.

He arrived right on time, and immediately was ready to take off.

My son left his car seat in case we needed it, but Zeke and I have already established a routine of walking to a neighborhood park. As we prepared to leave, he asked if he could take a water bottle in case he got thirsty along the way.

“Yes, you may, but here’s the rule: Granma doesn’t like to carry stuff while she walks, so if you take one, you have to carry it yourself,” I said. “In this life, we all must bear our own burdens. Do you know what I mean?”

“No.”

“You’ll learn. Ready to go? Come on.”

So off we went to the park, where I mostly sat on a picnic table under a shady tree while Zeke ran, climbed, jumped, slid, swung, bounced and zoomed around.

Next we walked to a nearby burger joint for dinner. Along the way, Zeke acquired a big stick, with which he whacked low-hanging branches of trees until I reminded him that we must always treat nature gently.

On that note, we paused to examine the feather-fluffed carcass of a dead bird and speculated on what might have caused its demise (the consensus was that it had been attacked by a wolf) and we picked up a few pinecones.

True to his word, Zeke carried his water bottle without complaint. Nevertheless, the kids’ meal at this place included a soft drink, so he settled down with his burger, fries and two drinks.

By the way, did you know that if you pick all the sesame seeds off your bun and eat them at the same time, they still don’t have much taste?

“Watch this, Granma,” Zeke said. I watched obediently as he took a big drink from his water bottle and then, holding the liquid in his mouth, spit it through the straw into his soft drink.

“I’m mixing my drinks up,” he announced proudly.

He did that a few more times and then, as much to take my mind off the contents of his cup as anything else, I said, “How does it work that you can suck liquids up in a straw but then when you stop sucking, it goes back down?”

Turns out Zeke was already aware of gravity, so now we added a lesson about suction.

“Suction up, gravity down,” I said, demonstrating with my own straw, tracing the progress of my soft drink as it traveled up and down.

“Science is all around us,” I said as we walked back to my house. “In fact, I have a surprise for you. I think you’ll really like this.”

I buy weird stuff like this for just such occasions, so now I pulled out a collection of magnets in a variety of shapes and sizes.

“See how they snap together,” I said. “But now watch.”

I turned one of the magnets over and invited Zeke to try to attach his magnet to mine. He blinked in surprise at the invisible force that kept them from connecting.

“Sometimes magnets pull together and sometimes they push apart,” I explained. I’m sure there are some additional scientific details that other, smarter, people might know, but this was good enough for Zeke and me at the moment.

Next it was time for bingo. I won the first game and Zeke won the second game. Maybe I’m supposed to let my grandkids win every game we play, but then when would I have the opportunity to talk about being a good sport?

We played outside for a little while — note to self: Always keep a couple of playground balls on hand — and we talked about everything going on in Zeke’s life right now. He is currently the dojo champion of his classroom and has earned the right to wear a gold belt. He dips his apple slices in peanut butter. He has been to Disney World and I have not. My TV does not get the same shows that his does. My TV is boring.

The birthday dinner ran later than expected so it was past my bedtime and probably Zeke’s too by the time his parents came to pick him up. I waved from my front door as they drove away, then took a few minutes to put the games and toys away.

As I put the magnets back in their package, it occurred to me that sometimes my grandkids and I are apart … but we are always together at heart.