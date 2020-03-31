Charter Communications is expanding the eligibility for its 60-day free offer for Spectrum broadband Internet and WiFi access to include kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers and college professors who do not already have a Spectrum account.
Initially, the offer was for students only and began March 16.
The announcement comes as schools across the state and the nation remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Educators and students who live in a Spectrum market and do not currently have broadband can call Spectrum at 1-844-488-8395 to sign up. A free self-installation kit will be provided to new student and educator households.
Charter has also highlighted its following services:
• Charter continues to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, a high-speed broadband program available to eligible low-income households that delivers speeds of 30 Mbps.
• Charter has opened its WiFi hotspots across its footprint for public use.
• Spectrum will not terminate service for residential or small business customers who face difficult economic circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Charter will not charge late fees for those customers facing difficult economic circumstances related to the pandemic.
• Spectrum News has opened its websites to ensure people have access to news and information.
“As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband Internet access will be increasingly essential to ensure that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue to serve customers, and Americans stay connected and engaged with family and friends,” Charter Communications said in a statement.
