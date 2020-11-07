The sponsor of “Marsy’s Law,” the crime victim’s bill of rights, said Thursday it will be up to local officials, such as law enforcement and prosecutors, to inform people about their rights under the new constitutional amendment.
But Sen. Whitney Westerfield, the Hopkinsville Republican who sponsored the bill, said letting people know about their rights could be done easily, such as by giving victims the information when they are interviewed by law enforcement.
Many of the rights merely call for communication between prosecutors and victims, which is largely happening already across Kentucky, Westerfield said.
“Marsy’s Law” provides victims with 12 rights that are enforceable in court. For example, the victim has the right to be informed of, and be present at, all hearings in their case, has a right to be heard on issues such as bond or probation, had the right to be informed of any release of the defendant in the case, or if the defendant escapes, and the right to be informed of those rights.
Kentucky would be the 36th state to have crime victim rights in the state constitution, Westerfeld said.
When voters went to the polls Tuesday, more than 1.15 million people voted to add victim’s rights to the state’s constitution, while 665,000 voted against the measure, according to the preliminary results available Friday. Absentee ballots were still coming in and being tabulated on Friday.
The rights won’t take effect until the election is certified by the state Board of Elections, Westerfield said.
The duty of informing a victim of their rights would likely fall on law enforcement and prosecutors, Westerfield said, but that duty could be met easily.
“Some states have put together a Marsy’s Law card” that is given to a crime victim during their contact with law enforcement, Westerfield said.
Much of the task of informing victims of hearings can be done by prosecutors through their regular contact with victims, he said.
If a victim isn’t given their rights, the remedy would be for a re-do in court. For example, if a victim wasn’t informed of a hearing, a new hearing would have to be scheduled.
Prosecutors could document their contacts in case files, which is fairly common, Westerfield said. For example, copies of letters to victims could be included in the file, along with dates of phone calls.
“That wouldn’t require anything new,” and would give prosecutors a paper trail to prove the victim had been informed, Westerfield said.
“It shouldn’t come as a disruption to most (prosecutor’s offices) … If it comes as a disruption, it’s a disruption they need.”
The constitutional amendment is being challenged in court. The Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys alleges Marsy’s Law should be thrown out by the courts because it doesn’t have a consistent definition of what a “crime victim” is, and that it does not meet state requirements on how laws are supposed to be written and published.
The lawsuit alleges the ballot measure packs more than one constitutional amendment into one bill, and that the bill’s intent is not properly reflected in its title.
“I think it’s meritless,” Westerfield said of the current lawsuit.
Voters approved Marsy’s Law in 2018, but the law was challenged then as well by the Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. The state Supreme Court found that the language on the ballot had been insufficient to fully inform voters about the amendment.
“We won on every single issue, except the ballot question,” in that lawsuit, Westerfield said. On Tuesday’s ballot, the measures in Marsy’s Law were spelled out in a lengthy ballot question.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
