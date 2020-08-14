Virginia Braswell knows all about the power of pennies and prayers.
On July 1, Braswell, the executive director of the Owensboro-Daviess County Habitat for Humanity, started a fundraising campaign titled Pennies and Prayers.
By that date, no sponsor had come forward to sponsor Habitat’s 144th build at 489 Sutton Lane, so Braswell was trying to cobble together the funds needed.
When the story published in the Messenger-Inquirer, Wayne Foster of American Patriot Getaways called Braswell and asked how much Habitat needed to sponsor the home.
Habitat owned the land and had a $30,000 grant for the four-bedroom house. Braswell estimated the nonprofit needed another $35,000.
Foster agreed to donate the $35,000.
“I believe in pennies and prayers,” Braswell said. “It was an amazing phone call.”
But Habitat’s good news doesn’t stop there.
The community started sending money to the Pennies and Prayers campaign.
“Some of it came in buckets. Some in checks,” Braswell said.
The first card Habitat received had a $100 check and a prayer for “a world in turmoil.” The donor sent “10,000 pennies” to kick off the fundraising campaign.
Then, the nonprofit received two checks from individuals for $1,000 each, and Independence Bank donated $500.
As of Thursday morning, Habitat had received an additional $8,066 from the Pennies and Prayers fundraiser. Now, the goal is to raise at least $10,000 to support the nonprofit’s 146th build.
Earlier this year, Braswell was concerned about Habitat’s budget and upcoming builds because the spring garage sale was canceled in March due to COVID-19. Then, a major fundraising banquet was called off.
Because of the virus, the popular autumn warehouse sale is being conducted by appointment only. People must call 270-926-6110 to schedule a date and time.
Only one or two patrons at a time are allowed into the warehouse at 2606 W. Second St. They are required to wear masks while they shop.
Braswell is thankful for the support Habitat has received in recent months.
With a sponsor onboard, the 144th build should be ready for its homeowner by early November, depending on weather.
The 145th home — a veteran’s build — on Fogle Drive is nearly complete, and Habitat is planning for house No. 146.
In addition, the Pennies and Prayers campaign exceeded expectations.
“It’s an amazing community of people,” Braswell said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.