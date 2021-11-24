Construction is underway on the 148th and 150th houses to be built by Owensboro/Daviess County Habitat for Humanity, but the nonprofit is still seeking sponsors to build its 149th home.
Virginia Braswell, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, said Tuesday that she is not sure why the proposed house at 2433 W. 5th in Owensboro has not attracted the same sponsor attention as the building projects that bookend it.
“The family is so eager to be in it, but we would like to have a sponsor before we get too far along,” Braswell said.
At the very least, Habitat is hoping to have the home’s concrete slab poured by the end of the year.
There are several ways to sponsor a Habitat for Humanity home, including sponsoring the entire building project, half the project or specific individual items, such as the roof or windows and doors.
“We work it anyway we can,” Braswell said. “What we used to say was that you pay for half of the house, and our homeowner’s payments will pay for the other half. Now we depend on some grants and some other things to help fill in with that.”
Unfortunately, no grants are available to help fund the construction of house No. 149, she said.
“We have had some sponsors do half a house, which would be about $35,000,” Braswell said. “It comes in at different levels. We have had $1,000, $3,000, $5,000, $10,000, up to people who actually gave $50,000.”
While the Owensboro/Daviess County Habitat for Humanity office has been open since 1988, its first home was completed in 1989.
Once an individual or business decides to sponsor a Habitat for Humanity home, Braswell said those individuals are welcome to participate in the building project.
“People who sponsor a house have the options of coming out and doing the fun stuff,” she said.
Donors have done everything from build walls offsite in their heated warehouse to painting interior rooms and even hanging siding.
“They don’t have to do anything if they don’t want to,” Braswell said. “They can just have a groundbreaking or a ground blessing and then come back when it is turnkey.”
Braswell, who has served as the nonprofit’s executive director since 1993, said the building of the 150th house in the community is the perfect time for her to retire.
“I wanted to stay and retire when the 150th house was finished,” she said. “I got to thinking that it will be finished sometime in early spring, and I thought, my birthday is March 29, and so I said ‘OK, I am going to retire on my birthday.’ ”
For more information about volunteering or sponsoring a home for Habitat for Humanity, call 270-926-6110 or visit hfhodv@gmail.com.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.