The coronavirus pandemic hit nonprofits hard last year when their major fundraisers were canceled.
But that was last year.
Now, the fundraisers are back.
The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association is staging its first Kentucky Legend Spooktacular at 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Owensboro Convention Center to raise money for Aid The Homeless, its signature charity.
“This is our first fundraiser in two years,” Tyler Shookman, ATH’s president, said Wednesday. “We wanted to create something new in October, because there’s not much going on this month, and there hasn’t been a big Halloween party in Owensboro for years.”
He said the shelters “need our help more now than ever. Donations have dropped off because when people are hurting, they aren’t as open to donating as much. And they couldn’t have their fundraisers last year.”
The first Realtor fundraiser for the homeless was in March 2012 at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.
In 2019, ATH presented a record $60,000 to six shelters in Owensboro.
And since 2011, the organization has donated nearly $400,000 to the shelters.
Shookman said a new program — Friends of Sinners — is being added this year.
“We’re very fortunate in Owensboro to have all the resources we have for the homeless,” he said.
Shookman said the homeless continue to battle a stigma.
“Go volunteer at a shelter,” he said. “Get to know these people and the work they’re putting in to get their lives back together. They’re not panhandlers.”
The Spooktacular features music by The Naked Karate Girls and DJ Hop.
Shookman said The Naked Karate Girls are neither naked nor girls, and they don’t do karate.
“They’re an amazing cover band, a fun party band,” he said.
The party features hors d’oeuvres and cash bars.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
They are available at owensborotickets.com.
The party is limited to those 21 and older.
Costumes are encouraged, but they’re not required.
However, awards will be given for the best group and individual costumes.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
