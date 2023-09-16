Sam Fitzgerald has been associated with a number of haunted attractions in the Owensboro and Daviess County area for years — ranging from haunted houses and trails that provide a combination of fright and fun throughout the Halloween season.

This year, Fitzgerald will present his passion for the spooky fare across county lines as “Scare Master Sam” with the debut of the “Wrong Turn Hayrides” at 1795 JT King Road in Hartford.

