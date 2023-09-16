Sam Fitzgerald has been associated with a number of haunted attractions in the Owensboro and Daviess County area for years — ranging from haunted houses and trails that provide a combination of fright and fun throughout the Halloween season.
This year, Fitzgerald will present his passion for the spooky fare across county lines as “Scare Master Sam” with the debut of the “Wrong Turn Hayrides” at 1795 JT King Road in Hartford.
The attraction, which Fitzgerald is coordinating with property owner Jami Boling and top contributor Michelle Osborne, will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and will run every Friday and Saturday night until Nov. 4.
Fitzgerald’s fascination with Halloween started at an early age.
“My first scary movie was ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ at age 9, probably,” he said. “I’ve always been interested, doing my own makeup and costumes, and then when I got older in my teens, I started working for JC’s Haunted Houses.”
After getting out of the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1990s, Fitzgerald began buying his own Halloween materials and props.
“Since then, it’s just built over the last 25 to 30 years … under different haunted houses,” he said. “I also do my yard differently every year, too.
“I just thought it was interesting,” he said.
In his newest venture, the hayride will last approximately 20 to 25 minutes, and there will also be live entertainment and different food trucks on-site each night.
The attraction will be handicap-accessible, Fitzgerald said.
When live entertainment is not present, a large movie screen will be set up for patrons to watch horror flicks to “get everybody in the mood,” he said.
Fitzgerald is looking forward to bringing the venture to Ohio County and working with some familiar faces as well.
“The kids that worked for me before are 20 years old, and are adults and have their own families — I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m doing a haunted hayride’ and they’re like, ‘We’re in,’ ” he said. “All of my kids are coming back — they’ve already got the experience and this is different from a haunted house because they don’t have to stand in one place.”
Fitzgerald said he’s “easily” worked with 50 to 60 participants over the years and hopes to see many of them and others make their way to the new spot.
“We have followers, too, and I’m hoping that those followers recognize me,” he said. “We used to have a church group that would come out in buses, and the police would bring a group of kids on a bus.”
For those who attend, Fitzgerald said “be prepared to be scared.”
“I hope to make my passion into theirs,” he said. “I want to instill that in them.”
Admission is $15 per person.
