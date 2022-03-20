Chris Gendek, director of destination development and sports management for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, says, “Creating and adding new sporting events with existing and new partners gets us closer and closer to reclaiming the title, “No. 1 sports town in Kentucky.’ ”
In 2004, Sports Illustrated named Owensboro “Kentucky’s Sportstown USA,” a title the city wants to hang onto.
In June, the city, county and Owensboro Health announced that they would put up a combined $600,000 to create a sports facility inside the Owensboro Convention Center, making it available for basketball, volleyball and futsal tournaments.
And that’s already paying off, Gendek told the CVB board last week.
The 2022 Scholastic 3-D Archery Eastern Indoor National Championship brought 1,200 archers to the convention center for three days earlier this month.
That was record attendance for the tournament, Gendek said.
He said he expects the tournament to return in 2023 and is hoping for another three-year contract starting in 2024.
The Boro Brawl Nationals, a wrestling tournament for middle- and high-school students, is scheduled for April 9 at the convention center.
Gendek said he’s expecting more than 400 athletes from at least seven states.
And because of their age, he said, “we have estimated that each athlete travels with 2.5 additional persons.”
That would mean about 1,000 people in town that weekend.
Gendek said the Owensboro Volleyball Club is hosting the AAU Blue Bridge Super Regionals May 7-8 at the convention center.
He’s expecting more than 60 teams for that event because the winners of the tournament will receive a free entry into the AAU National Championship.
The new flooring at the convention center is also letting it attract the Apollo Summer Slam volleyball tournament on Aug. 19-20, which Gendek said is “the largest high school tournament in the state,” with 32 teams.
This year, he said, it will be played at both Apollo and on six courts at the convention center.
But next year, Gendek said, the entire tournament will move to the convention center.
In 2020, the city spent $2.95 million on new turf fields at Jack C. Fisher Park to avoid rainouts of tournaments there.
Gendek said that extended the tournament season there from late February to mid-November.
This year, 35 of the 41 weekends available are booked, he said, by nine organizations.
If two organizations want the same weekend, Gendek said, the one that will bring the most people from the greatest distance gets it.
The CVB’s main function is to fill local hotels, since its revenue comes from a 3% tax on each hotel room rented.
And teams from farther away are more likely to stay in hotels.
“We’ll do our best to fill however many hotel rooms we have,” Calitri said recently. “We’re hustling for everything.”
Gendex said there are several events that are close to being finalized but can’t be announced until they are.
One that’s getting close to an official announcement, he said, is an American Junior Golf Association tournament for 12- to 18-year-old golfers that is expected to bring 75 to 150 golfers and their families to town, probably starting in 2023.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.