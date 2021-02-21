Jared Bratcher, sports marketing director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, is bullish on 2021.

“There’s a lot of optimism,” he told the CVB’s board in a ZOOM meeting recently. “Sports is definitely coming back this year.”

Most sports tourism in Kentucky came to a screeching halt last spring when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Bratcher kept expecting tournaments to resume in a few weeks.

But the pandemic dragged on.

“The recovery is happening later than I expected,” he said last week. “We really thought at first that the pandemic would only last about four weeks. Then, we thought by July. But I think we’re finally ready to go now.”

Bratcher said, “I think you’ll see sports come back pretty quickly. Team numbers may be close to where they were before. But the crowds won’t be as big as we saw in the past. Parents will still come, but not as many grandparents, aunts and uncles. It’ll take a full year before we see big crowds in the stands.”

Jack C. Fisher Park may be limited to 300 people in the stands for a while, he said.

Local hotels have struggled for the past 12 months.

But bookings should improve when the tournaments resume, Bratcher said.

The tournaments will need more hotel rooms, he said, “because you can’t put four kids in a room during COVID. There can only be two.”

Fewer spectators will be coming, Bratcher said, but players will need more rooms.

“I look for a very strong year for sports,” he said. “Once we get to June and July, we should start seeing weeklong events.”

The Kentucky Wesleyan Softball Invitational was scheduled to kick off the 2021 tournament season on Feb. 12-13.

But an ice storm postponed it.

That tournament was rescheduled for this Friday and Saturday.

Four tournaments are scheduled for March.

The Axe Championship Series Kentucky Spring Turf Kick-off baseball tournament is set for March 5-7.

And the organization’s Kentucky Turf War baseball tournament is slated for the following weekend.

The National Softball Association’s Spring World Series is scheduled for March 19-21.

And the Baseball Players Association Youth Baseball tournament is coming March 26-28.

The Kentucky Legend Fields at Jack C. Fisher Park got a $2.95 million makeover last year that included artificial turf infields, which will prevent rainouts this year.

“We have some monster tournaments this year,” Bratcher said.

The National Softball Association Girls’ World Series on July 13-18 and the NSA Super World Series on Oct. 1-3 should each bring from 80 to 100 teams to town, he said.

The Super World Series, a tournament for adults, will have fewer people though.

Youth tournaments bring families with them more often than adult tournaments.

“We have more tournaments this year than we’ve ever had,” Bratcher said.

“We’ve got stuff going on all year,” he said. “They used to say that sports was recession-proof. But this was a different kind of recession. I think we’ll come out of it this year.”

