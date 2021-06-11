September is going to be a busy month for Owensboro hotels and restaurants.
The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement with the 2A Championships board of directors to bring both the boys’ and girls’ golf 2A championships to town on Sept. 19-20.
The 2A tournaments are for schools that have fewer than 1,000 students, but are too large for the All ‘A’ tournaments.
The new golf tournament will mean 144 high school golfers playing at The Country Club of Owensboro for two days.
The CVB previously announced that the 2A championships for volleyball will be here on Sept. 17-18 and the boys and girls soccer tournament is scheduled to be in town on Sept. 18-19.
Those tournaments, featuring eight boys’ and eight girls’ teams each, will bring 336 student athletes to the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus.
Dave Kirk, the CVB’s destination management director, said ROMP Fest will be at Yellow Creek Park in Thruston on Sept. 15-18.
That event usually brings 25,000 or more fans from across the country and from several other countries to town.
“I can’t think of a September that has been busier,” Kirk said. “The tournaments are staggered so they aren’t all in town at the same time. That helps with hotel rooms.”
Mark Calitri, the CVB’s president and CEO, said, “Sports tourism continues to produce for Owensboro as does our relationship with the Kentucky 2A board of directors.”
He said, “We can’t say thank you enough for their partnership and continued belief in Owensboro to provide a first-class state tournament for their schools’ student-athletes.”
Dane McLaird, general manager and chief operating officer for the country club, said the club is excited to welcome the golf tournament to town.
“Our involvement with growing the game and promoting local junior golf events in the greater Owensboro community has always been a commitment from our club and membership,” he said. “We look forward to hosting these student athletes at our facility and wish all the competitors the best of luck.”
The golfers will start to arrive in Owensboro on Sept. 18, participate in a practice round on Sept. 19 and compete on Sept. 20.
Jeremy Tackett, chairman of the 2A board of directors, said, “Our mission is to give 2A school student-athletes the opportunity to compete for a state championship against student-athletes from similar size schools. Owensboro continues to be the place we want to send our athletes. It hosts world-class facilities and the tournaments are top notch.”
Chris Gendek, the CVB’s destination services director, said, “Sundays are typically the slowest check in day for hotels. This event couldn’t come at a better time. We look forward to welcoming the student-athletes, the coaches and their families to Daviess County.”
The 2A boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments will return to the Owensboro Sportscenter on Jan. 13-16.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
