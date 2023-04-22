The Daviess County Clerk’s Office pays a rental fee for places used as voting centers.
The price range, County Clerk Leslie McCarty told Fiscal Court Thursday evening, typically runs from $50 to $300.
County treasurer Jordan Johnson said Friday some places don’t charge a rental fee at all, although they might want a cleaning deposit.
The exception in this year’s primary is the Owensboro Sportscenter, which has been rented for eight days at a cost of $6,100.
Officials say there are reasons the Sportscenter rents for a rate higher than all the others — particularly because the clerk’s office needs the facility for multiple days to use as an early voting site prior to primary election day on May 16.
McCarty said Friday she is happy to have the Sportscenter back as a voting center, while the general manager of the firm that rents out the facility said the county was receiving a discounted rate.
The Sportscenter was used as a voting center in 2020, but the main floor of the facility was not available for the November 2022 election, due to a scheduling conflict, and due to the cost of using the Sportscenter hallway as a polling place. The cost quoted for the 2022 election was $6,500, McCarty said previously.
Some organizations, such as the Owensboro Chapter of the NAACP and the Public Life Foundation, said after the election not having the Sportscenter as a voting cite made it difficult for voters without transportation, voters with disabilities and Black voters to get to the polls.
McCarty’s office was able to obtain a commitment that OVG360, the firm that markets the Sportscenter and Owensboro Convention Center, would keep election dates available for five years to the Sportscenter’s main floor could be used.
The city owns the Sportscenter, although it contracts out the marketing and rentals to OVG360.
City Manager Nate Pagan said the length of time the clerk’s office needs the Sportscenter affects the price. The Sportscenter will be the county’s only early voting cite, with early voting set for May 11-13.
“They went from renting the Sportscenter for two days to eight days,” Pagan said Friday. “The cost went up accordingly.”
Pagan said McCarty’s office has first refusal at locking down the Sportscenter for future elections. The Sportscenter rent was discounted for the primary, Pagan said.
Jeff Esposito general manager of OVG360, said a factor that can affect the rental price of the Sportscenter is whether workers have to remove the sports floor from the main floor. Esposito said he was not sure if the sports floor had to be removed for the primary.
Rental could also include tables and chairs, Esposito said, but said, “Every rental for every facility is going to be based on the duration of the rental.
The Sportscenter is used for sporting events, concerts, some school activities like graduations and for programs events involving vendors. Esposito said he was not aware of OVG360 having to turn away any business because of the primary.
One event that will go on between early voting and election day is Owensboro Catholic High School’s graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 14. McCarty said workers would remove the early voting site after voting ends on May 13, and set up equipment for Primary Day Sunday, after OCHS’ graduation is over.
The $6,100 the clerk’s office will pay to use the Sportcenter for the eight days of the contract is less than the facility’s normal rate. The normal daily rental rate, Esposito said, is $2,750. At full price, the cost for eight days would be $22,000.
“For the clerk it’s well below” $2,750 daily, Esposito said. “It’s strongly discounted.”
Using the Sportscenter for the primary “is important to people, and we want to make it as accessible as we can.”
McCarty said, “to me, it’s a lot to ask them (OVG360) to make the space available for that long, and I totally get that. I’m grateful that it worked out, and we have our 14 voting locations.
“They are generous having agreed to give us what we need for the election,” McCarty said.
