Daviess County’s election plan for this year’s gubernatorial election cycle includes using the Owensboro Sportscenter and the H.L. Neblett Community Center as voting centers.
The plan calls for the county to have 14 voting centers, as opposed to the 12 centers the county used during last year’s election. County Clerk Leslie McCarty said the plan has to be approved by the county and state election boards.
The Sportscenter wasn’t used in 2022 because the main floor was unavailable, and the facility’s hallway was not suitable for voting. Also, the company that booked events for the Sportscenter wanted $6,500 to use the facility on Election Day, McCarty said previously.
Officials from the Public Life Foundation, the Owensboro Chapter of the NAACP and the Citizens Committee held a public announcement shortly before the November election, saying selection of the voting centers negatively impacted Black voters, voters without transportation and people with disabilities.
McCarty said Tuesday the new plan includes the Sportscenter, the Neblett Center and all of the voting centers used in last year’s election, except for Highland Elementary School. The Highland voting center will be replaced by one at the new Daviess County Middle School.
“Nothing is set in stone, but we are working to make those changes permanent, so they don’t change every year,” McCarty said Tuesday.
McCarty said of the concerns the groups expressed in November: “They gave us a lot to think about, and we are definitely willing to have (a voting center) at their locations, after some careful thinking.”
The clerk’s office is in the process of purchasing additional equipment and converting some existing equipment for printing, in anticipation of having two extra voting centers this year. Last week, Daviess Fiscal Court approved a $178,965 quote from Harp Enterprises for election equipment.
McCarty said the county board of elections would likely vote on the plan at its next meeting in February, and the state board of elections would vote in March.
More from this section
The Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the Owensboro chapter of the NAACP, said the additional centers would increase access to voting.
“It shows when you work together and work with everybody and are willing to hear inclusive ideas, you can really move things forward to make it better for the citizens of Owensboro,” she said. The additional voting centers in the county election plan “shows (McCarty’s) concern for our community.”
Randolph said she was also glad DCMS would be a voting center rather than Highland Elementary, because Highland had issues with parking and congestion on Election Day.
“In the future, if we ever have an issue with the Sportscenter, I think the city could be more proactive,” she said.
McCarty said in November the clerk’s office has an agreement with the company that manages the Sportscenter to hold election dates open.
Joe Berry, executive director for the Public Life Foundation, said: “From our perspective, we are very pleased and very complimentary of the county clerk and the election commission for hearing our concerns and acting on our concerns.
“The Sportscenter and the Neblett Center being within the city and within neighborhoods where you see high levels of poverty and (low) access to personal transportation, it’s a positive step forward, for sure.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
