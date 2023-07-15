Interior design plans for the indoor sports complex to be built downtown are almost complete, an Owensboro city official said Friday, with the hope of presenting an interior plan to city commissioners next month.

Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the group working on the design is considering ways to make the facility more flexible, as well as more accommodating to large basketball, volleyball and pickleball tournaments while still having a space for sports such as futsal and soccer.

