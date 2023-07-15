Interior design plans for the indoor sports complex to be built downtown are almost complete, an Owensboro city official said Friday, with the hope of presenting an interior plan to city commissioners next month.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the group working on the design is considering ways to make the facility more flexible, as well as more accommodating to large basketball, volleyball and pickleball tournaments while still having a space for sports such as futsal and soccer.
The $18 million project calls for the construction of an 88,000-square-foot facility that will draw indoor sports tournaments in the same way Fisher Park attracts baseball and softball tournaments.
The idea for the center is that sports tourism will result in benefits to the city through hotel stays, restaurant visits and other spending by teams participating in the tournaments.
The facility will be open for public use when not booked for events.
The plan calls for five basketball courts, a turf court, concessions and offices. Hancock said officials are considering amending the plan to make the turf removable. When the turf is removed, the facility would have two additional basketball courts, Hancock said.
The committee working on the design is in discussions with volleyball, basketball and pickleball leagues that potentially would use the facility, Hancock said.
In designing the facility, “you are trying to be as flexible as possible,” allowing for the most usage, he said.
The area of two basketball courts would give the facility four additional pickleball courts or extra volleyball courts, Hancock said. The area could also be used as extra space for archery or cheerleading competitions when the turf is not installed.
The design group has also been working on plans for the concession areas, spectator areas and the entryway.
Ensuring people can enter, move to their court easily and exit is “one of the most time-consuming pieces,” Hancock said. “You want to make sure you do it right. I feel very confident in the team coming up with the best design” for the facility.
Hancock said he hopes to be able to present an interior plan and some illustrations of the exterior to city commissioners in August.
The plan calls for the project to be put out for bids in January, with the goal of contractor starting work in March. Construction is scheduled to take through the end of 2025.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
