Each year, Larry McCarty dons a plush red suit, with his white beard already intact, to look holly and jolly for the many events he works annually, which allows him to spread some Christmas cheer as Knottsville’s local Santa.
McCarty, a Vietnam veteran from Knottsville, has been appearing as Santa Claus at local Christmas events, parades and large family gatherings for about six years.
McCarty has a natural Santa demeanor, making the annual appearances a perfect fit, according to his wife, Judy McCarty.
Not only does he look the part, but he acts the part, always striving to lend a hand, lift someone’s spirits or give back to his community in some way, she said.
“It’s so much fun,” Larry McCarty said. “When you hold a little one in your hand and he reaches up and just grabs the beard, you’re just hooked. I like making people happy. It’s just if you can do something good for somebody, why not?”
While many holiday events were canceled last year due to COVID-19, McCarty said he was anxious, but still excited, to get back to his Santa gig this year, although some of the private family events he does have been canceled due to sickness in the family.
“Last year, it was all canceled, and he was extremely disappointed that he didn’t get to make appearances as Santa,” Judy McCarty said. “We do love it, and we go to some families out there that have huge families, and we go every year, except COVID got us last year, and this year, too.”
Christmas is not the only time McCarty works to give back and bring some joy to others lives. For him, it’s a year-round effort.
For the past couple of years, he has also collected pop tabs, donating at least two 55-gallon barrels to kids in need, one to a terminally ill children’s camp in Lexington and another to a child in Madisonville with a tumor whose class was collecting them to help with medical expenses.
Judy McCarty said everyone in their community helps collect pop tabs, too, saving them up and bringing them to Larry McCarty to add to his collection.
Larry McCarty said it’s his community that inspires him to give back, with it filled with people who look out for one another and take care of their neighbors, and others, who need a leg up.
“A lot of people are like that out there,” Larry McCarty said. “I was down on my back a year ago, and I looked out there and I had four neighbors out there on their lawn mowers mowing my grass. That’s just the kind of neighborhood it is.”
McCarty is also part of the Lions Club in Knottsville, which places a strong emphasis on community service.
“He loves helping someone else, and he is happiest when he is doing something for someone else,” Judy McCarty said. “He is … one of the most generous people I’ve ever known.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
