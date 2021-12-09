When it comes to being Santa Claus, the iconic gift giver known for his red suit and white beard, it’s a role that’s taken seriously by those who play him within the community.
Owensboro resident Bob Dasher began playing Santa Claus about seven years ago, but says that he feels that he’s been doing it for way longer.
“I tell people I was born to reindeer and promoted to the top spot,” Dasher joked.
Though Dasher was known to sing and play music around Muhlenberg County, he received a call to fill in at an event in Greenville due to the original Santa dropping out due to illness.
Dasher was originally under the impression that it was going to be for pictures and talking to the children, but he found out otherwise.
“They knew I had the long hair (and) beard …,” Dasher said. “They said all you have to do is hand out candy canes and say, ‘Ho, ho, ho’ …. And it turns out to be much, much more.”
Dasher ultimately found the interaction with the children to be worthwhile and bought his own Santa suit.
While Dasher did a few appearances the first two years, he was able to book more opportunities to play Santa for people trying to find entertainers for events on the mobile application GigSalad, while primarily promoting himself on Facebook.
Dasher has been able to turn being Santa Claus into a small business, balancing his part-time job as a driver for Wendell Foster with making frequent appearances at Kidstop Children’s Boutique and Christmas In July at Friday After 5, creating cards and other services for families. This year alone, Dasher estimates that they have about 120 hours scheduled.
Dasher has even parlayed his role to the big screen in the upcoming Netflix film “The Drone That Saved Christmas.”
“We have eight different photographers that we do in-studio sessions for Christmas cards and so forth,” Dasher said. “I do in-home visits (and) … corporate visits. My favorite is in-home — I get as much information as I can from the people about the children. And some of them leave gifts outside for me to put in my sack and then deliver to children while I’m there. And I do balloon animals, read stories, we talk about the true meaning of Christmas — it’s just been a real, real blessing.”
Dasher is also the official Santa for the Ronald McDonald House in Evansville — which he said is his favorite charity.
Bob Roberts is another Owensboro resident who has embraced the jolly persona of Santa.
Roberts of Believe OBKY first became Santa for the downtown trolley in 2019.
It was on the trolley that Roberts interacted with two young men and their grandparents and had that moment of realizing his love for the role.
“...It’s almost like magic when it hits you,” Roberts said. “You’re just like ‘Ok, this is what I want to do. This is what I want to do with kids and adults and everything….”
The experiences left Roberts wanting to do it more, so much so that he enrolled at Northern Lights Santa Academy in Atlanta — the largest Santa school in the southeastern part of the country, which he recalls as a great learning experience.
“I was totally amazed,” Roberts said. “I guess I still somewhat had the mentality of a red suit and white beard, whether it’s real or not, and then you’re Santa. And that is so far from the truth. Down there, they teach you things to do and not to do, how to talk to children, how to dress, how to maintain yourself. You’ve got to do some exercise, because you sit around for (a couple) hours a day, people climbing on your knee…”
Since then, Roberts has become a fully-insured Santa and will continue to seek additional opportunities to learn about how to be the Santa, possibly by seeking out other schools to get additional training.
“If you do it and do it right, it’s so much fun,” Roberts said.
Roberts makes sure to also add a personal touch to his role, such as decorating cookies with children when going to family photoshoots.
This year also sees the debut of a new Santa.
Dean Edmonson of Utica, who works as a crane operator, recently played Saint Nick this past week at a photo opportunity at RiverTown Market in Livermore, trying to help the store’s owner, Mallory Robertson, draw some attention to the store before it’s official grand opening.
“I’m good friends with (Mallory’s) family, and we go to church together, and I work with the children at church,” Edmonson said. “I don’t know if (Mallory) just thought that I do well with children or what.”
Edmonson said he doesn’t have any formal training or the accustomed attributes, such as sporting the famous natural white beard. For this year, he planned on using a cotton beard and a pillow in order to have an accurate portrayal of Santa’s girth. But his intentions are what he’s more keen on.
“I just want to try to make the children happy,” Edmonson said. “... I think it’s a nice Christmas tradition.”
And Edmonson doesn’t rule out this year will be his only time filling the role.
“If Mallory wanted to do it again, …I would be glad to,” Edmonson said.
Despite being the man that is known to bring cheer every year, there are some difficulties when playing the role.
“My first experience (was) at the RiverPark Center, and a young lady came up to me and said that she was being abused,” Dasher said. “I reported it to one of the security officers to have them report it to Child Protective Services. It was very, very difficult.”
Dasher and Roberts have children also ask about replacing pets and family members that have passed away.
“Generally, I talk to them (and say) that’s not a power that Santa Claus has, but I can introduce you to someone who can,” Dasher said. “I offer to pray with them. …There’s a lot of opportunities there to be with the children and try to give them hope and lead them in the right direction.”
“...I very honestly tell them that Santa can’t do that; Santa can’t bring that back,” Roberts said. “But you have good memories, and Santa will always be able to help you with those memories.”
Roberts said that he hasn’t had serious conversation with the children like Dasher has experienced but knows that it’s key to make sure to be attentive to what the children are saying in that short time with him.
“You listen to (the children) because they’re speaking from their heart,” Roberts said. “And you listen to them and tell them that there are good things in the world and need to concentrate on the good things.”
Due to COVID concerns, Dasher and Roberts were not able to make as many public appearances.
However, Dasher ended up doing virtual visits, while also doing window visits to homes with Mrs. Claus, played by Sandy Meschko, to keep the holiday spirits alive and a shining light to families that needed some happiness.
“...Through the magic of the camera, we could have a virtual visit, and they went far better than I expected,” Dasher said. “It was some contact with the children …. It went a lot better than I expected. …The children were great, (and) that’s what it’s all about.”
Roberts explained to the children that Santa had to stay away just like everyone did last year due to safety concerns but did let them know that “... Santa still made his rounds to your house.”
But the community of Santas and the children they see are happy to return to some type of normalcy.
“Being there in-person, there’s no substitute for that,” Dasher said. “One of the things I really like to do is get into as much detail about the children as possible, so that it brings the magic to them ….”
“(The children) make it all worthwhile,” Roberts said. “Anytime I think that this is just too much and I get one of the (kids) on my knee and they start whispering in my ear of what they want — it’s like, this is what Christmas is supposed to be for children.”
Dasher and Roberts are thankful to be able to give back to the children and hope that each child gets an opportunity to experience the joy of believing in Christmas, even if they aren’t the one that they get to see.
“I hope that every child gets a chance to see a Santa,” Roberts said.
“It has been just beyond measure, the blessing that we get,” Dasher said. “I never expected to be as blessed as I am spiritually, mentally and financially.”
