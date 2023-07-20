MEETING THE MUSEUM DOM

Lance Burdette, right, performs Wednesday as Pierre alongside Alyssa Basham, who plays the role of Mona Lisa, during a dress rehearsal of Bluegrass Community Theatre’s “Meeting the Museum” at Owensboro Community & Technical College.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

When Grae Greer, founder and president of Bluegrass Community Theatre, created the organization in 2018, her main intention was for it to be a touring company that would bring the world of performing arts to others.

“We wanted to bring theatre to different community spaces that weren’t able to come to a brick-and-mortar space, to make it more accessible,” Greer said. “This is more for those community spaces that don’t have access to stuff like this.”

