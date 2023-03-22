The calendar turns to the first day of spring one week after the clocks turned to Daylight Saving Time. The vernal equinox I love, the time change I firmly do not. I think I still suffer from its effects, although those around me assure me it isn’t possible.
But it is possible, I say, and science will back me up.
I’m adjusting though, and the past few days have been pretty great. The babies are settling in, sleeping all the time and looking angelic in their new little duds and in their double crib. A panicked cry went out for preemie diapers and onesies, but by the time I showed up with them, the sweet peas had gained enough weight they were no longer needed.
Big brother is back to his old self, and then some. He is happy and cheerful all the time, except for those inexplicable meltdowns over who knows what. They pass quickly, though, and most of his little tantrums are just to assure him — and to warn us — he could really pitch on if he needed to.
He’s talking, too, not that anyone understands him. But his stories are long and animated and full of gestures and expression. His new word, at least at my house, is “dirt.” Because we play in it. I can see how his mama needs to send old clothes with him for play so I can return him in the condition he arrived.
The time with my young Czech friend, Marie, was wonderful. She took the last ticket through Mammoth Cave and thought it was something. She had trouble in “Fat Man’s Misery,” not because she is large, but because she is so tall. As someone on the order of short and squat, I was gratified by this in a perverse way. She is model thin and athletic, too, and I didn’t feel so bad when I remembered my experience in “Fat Man’s Misery” when I was about her age.
Spring, even with the cold nights, is here, and I know this because my house finches have returned. I love a little finch better than any other bird. I don’t know why. Maybe because they are delicate, maybe because they are allusive, hard to attract. But here they are, building their nest in the ceiling fan light fixture on my side porch.
I hadn’t noticed the nest building until one morning I opened the door and mama tore out of her nest and headed for my neighbor’s Japanese maple 20 feet away. She chirped at me, making sure I left her babies alone.
Last year it irritated me, not the birds so much but the nest and the mess I anticipated when I cleaned it out in fall. The nagging fear of histoplasmosis. Now, though, I am happy they are back. I have to find them a better home, if they will accept it. But for now, and until autumn, they will be my houseguests, and I will be happy to have them.
The construction on my new addition should begin soon, and I am excited and also a little scared. I have total confidence in Travis, the builder, and Laura Ruth, my designer. I thought, in my hubris, I could make decisions and designs on my own. Who did I think I was? I can’t organize a closet, much less organize cabinetry configurations. It feels like a big thing, and a big change and for all my big talk, change isn’t always easy for me.
Because the yard will be occupied with whatever it takes to build something, I have only a small patch cleared for my potato patch. Returning to my Irish roots, I plan to grow potatoes this summer, in cardboard boxes. Mostly I want a meaningful dirt experience for my nephew, Cy, and this will be our project. If we do it right, we might get a couple of harvests before winter.
I had a crop failure with my rosemary. The bitter cold before Christmas killed all of it, which shouldn’t be surprising since it is a Mediterranean plant. I have successfully overwintered it for several years, but I grew complacent, and now it is all dry and spiky and it taunts me every time I see it, which is often, since it is all over my yard.
So, here we are, back to a normal spring with cold snaps and cold nights, but I will take it, the longer days, the light at a different slant. And those little finches, flitting from feeder to ceiling fan to Japanese maple, begging me to be careful of her babies.
