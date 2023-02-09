The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s 20th season of offering bluegrass music lessons begins Saturday.
“This being the 20th year of me teaching lessons and ROMP’s 20th year, I’m excited about our spring lessons,” said Randy Lanham, the hall of fame’s education director. “A performance on stage at ROMP is always so fun, but marking the 20th year will be epic.”
Students in the spring classes get to perform at ROMP, the Hall of Fame’s bluegrass festival in June.
This year’s performance will be June 24.
“Since we launched the Bluegrass Music Academy last fall, we are focused more on teaching students the same songs, the same way, so students can play together, forming more bands and groups that go into the community and play,” Lanham said. “Music with a mission is our slogan, and that’s exactly what we want to do, equip people to play together and serve together.”
What was then the International Bluegrass Music Museum began offering free instruction in banjo, fiddle, guitar, mandolin and bass in the fall of 2003.
Gabrielle Gray, who was the museum’s executive director, said the idea was to build a community of bluegrass musicians
The one-hour lessons were open to anyone of any age. They were designed for beginners through early-intermediate levels.
Today, there’s a $95 fee for the semester, but each additional member of the same family can register for $55.
The group classes last approximately 45 minutes and are limited to 25 students.
Lessons range from being for beginners with no experience to advanced musicians who learn to play in a band setting.
Funding for the program comes from the Kentucky Arts Council and the Micheal E. Horn Family Foundation.
That money allows the lessons for banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar and band classes to be offered at a discounted rate, a news release said.
“My first time to touch a fiddle was at a Saturday lesson at the Bluegrass Museum,” Gracen Fletcher, one of the students, said. “These lessons gave me an affordable opportunity to test an instrument to ensure it was the right fit for my personality. In addition, the Saturday lessons gave me the opportunity to perform music at public venues.”
Lessons start Saturday and are scheduled every other Saturday through June 24.
Students receive a t-shirt and complimentary tickets for the student and three guests for June 24 at the festival.
For those who don’t have an instrument, the Hall of Fame will loan them for a refundable deposit of $50 per instrument.
Registration is open online at bluegrasshall.org or by calling the Hall of Fame at 270-926-7891.
