The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s 20th season of offering bluegrass music lessons begins Saturday.

“This being the 20th year of me teaching lessons and ROMP’s 20th year, I’m excited about our spring lessons,” said Randy Lanham, the hall of fame’s education director. “A performance on stage at ROMP is always so fun, but marking the 20th year will be epic.”

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

