Republican Landon Ross Spurlock will take over for retiring Ohio County jailer Gerry “RIP” Wright in January after defeating Democratic challenger and Wright’s brother Terry Lynn Wright 5,617 votes to 1,661 votes.
“To be honest with you, I’m just in shock,” Spurlock said. “The amount of support I’ve been shown over the year and especially tonight as the results come in, I’m just kind of at a loss for words really.”
Spurlock looks forward to beginning this new venture and put his experience of being a road deputy to good use.
“Now it’s time to get to work, and I really look forward to learning from the jail staff and learning the ins and outs of the job,” he said. “I’m just really ready to get started and ready to serve the county.”
Wright, who has worked at the jail previously and served as chief deputy for 11 years, wished Spurlock the best in his new role and thought it was a “good, clean race.”
“I wish him all the good luck,” he said. “I’ve talked to him before and told him I can help (since) I’ve worked there before. (He can) feel free to call on me.”
The race for the mayor of Centertown saw city commissioner Mike Aldridge come out victorious against Benny Kessinger, 89 votes to 21 votes.
“I’m pretty excited,” Aldridge said. “I’m really humbled to see so many people support me with it.”
In his new role, Aldridge is looking to help “bridge the gap and just getting to where all of us … are just working together on everything and being able to count on each other whenever issues are coming up ….”
Kessinger was not able to be reached for comment.
Incumbent Paul Sandefur will begin his fourth term as the mayor of Beaver Dam in January after defeating challenger Gary Jaggers 500 votes to 270 votes.
Sandefur is looking to keep the momentum going and stay hard at work.
“I’m excited,” Sandefur said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff that we’ve been working on, and some stuff kind of got delayed a little bit. I’m excited about pushing stuff forward and seeing these projects through to fruition.”
Jaggers, who said he did not campaign, was simply pleased with the turnout.
“I was just glad to see people getting out to vote,” he said. “I think (there) was a pretty heavy turnout … and I really appreciate all the people that voted for me. I really do.”
