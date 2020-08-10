Another event in the area that was almost a casualty of the coronavirus is Greenville’s Squash & Gobble, until the Greenville Tourism Commission decided to adapt and offer the event in a different way this year.
The virtual Squash & Gobble will take place from Sept. 12-26, and will be featured on the TourGreenville.com site, as well as a special Facebook page set up just for the event.
How it will work, according to Greenville Tourism Commission Director Colbi Ferguson, is that a page featuring each of the artisans and vendors will be put on the city’s website. Shoppers will be able to click each artist and be directed to a page showcasing additional information and images, as well as how to purchase items from each.
Shoppers will have the opportunity to contact the artisans and vendors per their preferred contact information, which will be included on each artisan page and Facebook posts to place orders, and the artisans will then be responsible for arranging the transaction.
Ferguson said the commission was “deeply saddened” to have to cancel the in-person event this year, which has become a tradition in the area.
This will be its 11th anniversary. It began as a way for the commission to offer a fall festival and an arts and crafts show. Hundreds of artists from the tri-state typically attend, and there is often food and live music.
Of course, all that has to change a bit this year, considering the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We, along with officials from the city of Greenville and the Muhlenberg County Health Department, explored many different options, but concluded the social distancing requirements and limitations on gathering sizes created too much of a burden for an in-person event to take place responsibly,” Ferguson said. “A virtual option will allow us to showcase these amazingly talented artists without risking the health of our shoppers, artisans and volunteers.”
For more information about the event, or if you are interested in becoming a vendor, visit the Greenville Tourism Commission Facebook page, or contact the GTC office at 270-338-1895.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
