St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter will host its eighth annual golf scramble on Sept. 22 at The Pearl Golf Club.
The event, presented by Vineyard Primary Care, will begin with same-day registration starting at 8 a.m. before the scramble starts at 9 a.m.
Harry Pedigo, executive director for St. Benedict’s, said the outing saw a large turnout before being halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pedigo said there’s still been a “pretty good” attendance since considering the pause.
“We didn’t have the turnout like we normally have. Typically we sell out the course (with) 120 players,” he said. “(There) was about 70 to 80 last year.”
The scramble previously took place at Panther Creek Golf Club before making the move to The Pearl Golf Club due to anticipating a larger crowd.
“It’s definitely grown over the years,” Pedigo said. “Before COVID, we were selling out the course, and we were at a spot where we were looking to accommodate more teams.”
Pedigo said the past seven outings have generated about $120,000 collectively — all which has been used to expand case management services and transitional housing programs, bring in a dedicated development director focused on fundraising and grant writing and meeting the day-to-day needs of those the organization serves.
“There’s really not much in our facility that fundraising dollars don’t impact,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.