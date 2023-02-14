St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter will put on an interactive fundraiser, “Death of a Gangster: A 1920’s Mafia Marriage Murder Mystery,” at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at Green River Spirits.
The event, sponsored by Advanced Cardiology of Owensboro and performed by The Murder Mystery Company, will be the organization’s first time venturing into this new fundraising territory, according to Harry Pedigo, executive director for St. Benedict’s.
The event came about from Connie Hardison, deputy/development director, who had an idea of holding a murder mystery dinner.
After reaching out to The Murder Mystery Company, Hardison found that one of the closest shows to Owensboro took place in Cincinnati and wanted to see “how it works.”
She was impressed with what she saw.
“I was blown away,” she said. “It was the best time.”
“She really liked it, and I thought it would be a great way to engage our supporters and it would be fun,” Pedigo said. “We kind of looked into it some more and it just all kind of came together.”
Regarding the event itself, Pedigo describes it as “a very interactive game of ‘Clue’ ” that will include “a lot of laughs” and “a lot of mystery.”
Hardison said the decor will be in black and gold and encourages people to come in 1920s attire.
The event will also include a dinner by Maria Kelly of Nona’s Catering for all attendees, along with a photo booth.
While the organization has put on a number of fundraisers throughout the years, Pedigo said he and the board members have been looking for other ways to get the community involved.
“Obviously anytime you can engage your supporters in something that’s fun, something that gets them out of the house and they get something for their money — it tends to be more successful,” he said. “That was really the whole driving force behind it.”
The interest has been positive, Pedigo said.
“It seems like it’s going to be a really good event,” he said.
“I’m really excited to be bringing something different than what we’ve done before,” Hardison said, “and I think the community will enjoy it as well.”
Pedigo said the plan is to make the mystery dinner an annual event.
Tickets are $65, which includes dinner and a show. A cash bar will also be available.
Reservations must be submitted by midnight Feb. 17.
All monies raised will benefit those experiencing homelessness.
For more information, contact Hardison at 270-929-4243.
